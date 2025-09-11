Bitcoin Wave Analysis 11 September 2025

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

– Bitcoin broke daily down channel

– Likely to rise to resistance level 116755.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the daily down channel from the start of August (which enclosed the c-wave of the previous ABC correction ii).

The breakout of this down channel continues the active impulse wave iii, which started earlier from the key support level 107940.00.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 116755.00.