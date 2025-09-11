Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitcoin Wave Analysis 11 September 2025


2025-09-11 11:10:18
Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

– Bitcoin broke daily down channel

– Likely to rise to resistance level 116755.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the daily down channel from the start of August (which enclosed the c-wave of the previous ABC correction ii).

The breakout of this down channel continues the active impulse wave iii, which started earlier from the key support level 107940.00.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 116755.00.

