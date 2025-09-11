Stocks Under $1: SIGL, LKYRF, DTREF, PNPNF More Inside

Micro-cap and penny stocks are once again capturing investor attention , as companies in cybersecurity, rare earths, gold exploration, and battery metals announce significant updates. From breakthrough encryption technology to strategic land expansions and aggressive drilling programs, these emerging names are pushing forward with milestones that align with some of today's most powerful global investment themes.

Signal Advance Inc. (OTCID: SIGL) is pioneering a paradigm shift in cybersecurity with its Analog Guard® solution, which secures data at the analog layer before it ever reaches digital memory. Unlike conventional defenses that remain trapped in the digital arms race, Analog Guard® is un-hackable by design, future-proof against AI/quantum threats, and aligned with GENIUS Act compliance. As cyber risks escalate, SIGL positions itself as a first mover in the next generation of digital trust. (Discover the Full Story: Major Tech Movers Inside)

Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQB: LKYRF | ASX: LKY) has expanded its landholding in California's Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor , staking 249 new claims and boosting its total to 491 exploration claims . The acreage adjoins MP Materials' Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine - the only rare earths producing mine in the U.S. - and secures ground rich in antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic prospects . This strategic expansion strengthens Locksley's exploration pipeline and positions the company in one of North America's most important critical minerals districts .

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF | ASX: DTR) has launched an accelerated 10,000-metre drilling program at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold-REE Project in San Bernardino County, California . With Major Drilling contracted to provide a high-powered reverse circulation drilling rig , the campaign will target both gold and rare earth element deposits . The program also advances the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Colosseum, supporting near-term gold production growth . The site already hosts a 1.1 Moz gold resource , while new geophysical surveys identified high-priority REE and breccia pipe targets .

Power Metallic (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN) remains a standout Canadian critical minerals exploration story, advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals (PGMs) assets vital to the global EV supply chain. The company's projects are strategically aligned with surging demand for battery metals driven by electrification and clean energy mandates. A recent high-profile board appointment of former Canadian Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan Jr. has further strengthened market confidence and institutional visibility, positioning Power Metallic as an emerging contender in the next wave of battery metals development .

MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) achieved a major milestone as its shares were designated Penny Stock Exempt by OTC Markets . This status removes regulatory hurdles for penny stocks , simplifies investor access , and broadens the base of institutional investors and broker-dealers able to trade RITE. CEO James Burgauer described the designation as a transformational milestone , expected to reduce trading friction and enhance shareholder value .

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTCID: SDRC) continues its mission as a green technology and clean refining company . Focused on clean water solutions and eco-friendly refining processes , Sidney is developing sustainable technologies designed to deliver both economic benefits and long-term environmental protection . The company emphasizes its broader vision to create a sustainable future through toxin-free mineral recovery and green innovation .

As speculative markets heat up, Signal Advance ( OTCID: SIGL), Locksley Resources ( OTCQB: LKYRF), Dateline Resources ( OTCQB: DTREF), and Power Metallic ( OTCQB: PNPNF) stand out as under-the-radar contenders worth watching. Each company is advancing unique projects tied to powerful macro themes- cybersecurity, rare earths, gold, and EV supply chains -that remain central to global growth. While risks are high, the upside potential for these under-$1 stocks' makes them a compelling watchlist for investors seeking exposure to disruptive innovation and critical resource development.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.