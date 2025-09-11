Osmos.Io Partners With Databricks To Launch AI Data Engineer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Osmos Partners with Databricks to Launch AI Data Engineer

- Bryan Smith, Head of Industry Solutions, Consumer Industries, DatabricksSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmos, a leader in AI-powered data solutions, today announced the launch of the Osmos AI Data Engineer, a Built on Databricks solution. Osmos AI Data Engineer is an agentic AI designed to transform how enterprises build, validate, and deploy data pipelines on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This release brings Osmos's unique data-aware, agentic approach to one of the most widely adopted enterprise data ecosystems.Data engineers face mounting pressure to meet evolving business needs while managing sprawling data estates. Traditional ETL tools and code generation solutions fall short because they lack the deep data context required to align pipelines, schemas, and production environments.“Every data team faces an impossible backlog,” said Kirat Pandya, CEO of Osmos.“Our AI Data Engineer for Databricks is designed to give skilled data professionals an intelligent partner that understands both code and data. It automates the heavy lifting of writing and validating notebooks, updating schemas, and ensuring data integrity - so engineers can focus on strategy, design, and innovation instead of repetitive rework.”Key Capabilities and Benefits:Agentic Engineering for DatabricksOsmos AI Data Engineer doesn't just generate code; it understands the data as deeply as it understands the logic. When a pipeline update requires changes to data fields, it automatically prepares scripts to adjust the schema, ensuring applications and data models remain in sync.Safe by DesignAll changes begin in isolated code branches, with shallow table clones created for validation. Databricks Unity Catalog permissions are always respected and no production tables are touched until a user explicitly approves and merges the changes, keeping production environments pristine while giving engineers full transparency and control.End-to-End ExecutionFrom“Task” definition to validated completion, Osmos automates the entire workflow - cleaning up ETL jobs, aligning schemas, ingesting new data, or surfacing insights into new tables. The AI Data Engineer executes tasks inside Databricks clusters, validates results, and presents changes for human approval before deployment.Flexible DeploymentEnterprises can create multiple AI Data Engineers to handle distinct workloads - ERP data transformations, IoT data ingestion, CRM enrichment, or financial compliance pipelines. Each instance maintains context while scaling across an organization's Databricks workspace.Deep Integration with DatabricksThe AI Data Engineer is purpose-built for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. By working natively with Databricks clusters, catalogs, and workspaces, Osmos ensures that every transformation is secure, validated, and aligned with enterprise governance. Customers retain full control to review, approve, and merge changes, guaranteeing trust and transparency at every step.“Data-driven innovation is essential to enterprise success. AI-driven solutions like Osmos empower data engineers and business analysts to tackle tough data challenges, making it easier for enterprises to build powerful AI applications,” said Bryan Smith, Head of Industry Solutions, Consumer Industries, Databricks.“By leveraging the full power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Osmos helps organizations unlock the true potential of both their data and their people.”Why This Matters NowThe rise of AI-powered code generation has accelerated developer productivity, but data engineers require more than code, they need tools that are data-aware. Osmos AI Data Engineer for Databricks delivers that missing link, ensuring that business needs are met without sacrificing data quality or operational safety.About OsmosOsmos empowers organizations to accelerate data readiness while improving data quality. Our AI-powered solutions automate complex data engineering tasks, enabling businesses to make smarter, faster decisions, accelerate activations, and increase operational efficiency.Learn More: Osmos AI Data Engineer for DatabricksYour Sneak Peak: Osmos AI Data Engineer on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform

Naresh Venkat

Osmos

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.