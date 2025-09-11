Dr Constantino Mendieta To Appear On Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Constantino Mendieta, world-renowned plastic surgeon, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on restoring confidence, embracing inner healing, and building a legacy of empowerment.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Dr Mendieta will explore how inner healing drives meaningful transformation. He breaks down how embracing self-worth and authenticity can unlock confidence and purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of how true beauty begins within.“True happiness comes from embracing what you already have, not chasing external validation,” said Dr Mendieta.Dr Constantino's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

