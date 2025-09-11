MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mooers, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooers, New York - September 11, 2025 -

CarCover has launched a new line of car covers specifically designed for Chevrolet vehicles, using advanced AI technology. The company says that through AI simulations, has tested the fit and durability of their Chevrolet covers in various scenarios to ensure they are sturdy and fit perfectly.

provides a wide range of protective covers not just for cars, but also for trucks, RVs, limousines, hearses, motorcycles, scooters, and golf carts. Their product lines are backed by a lifetime warranty.

These Chevrolet covers have undergone extensive testing to simulate severe weather conditions like intense UV rays, heavy rain, snow, and wind. This rigorous testing process tests the covers' reliability and effectiveness. Sammy Sabbah of explained, "Traditional testing is slow and limited. With AI simulations, we can see how a Chevrolet cover holds up after five winters or ten summers in just hours." He mentioned that this innovative process provides better data and a strong guarantee for users.

Designed for different Chevrolet models, such as the Corvette and Silverado, these covers address issues that generic covers often have, like sagging or moisture leaks. AI testing helped developers spot potential problem areas, leading to a tighter, more aerodynamic design. It identified weak stitching areas, allowing for reinforcement before production.

uses multi-layer fabrics like the Gold Shield 5L for all-weather conditions and the lightweight, water-resistant Silver Shield 3L. These fabrics outperform traditional single-layer options, providing superior protection against UV rays, rain, and dust.

Compared to generic covers, Chevrolet covers are designed for better performance. The Gold Shield 5L, for example, is 22% more water-repellent than a typical three-layer cover. It also holds up better under long-term use. The materials maintain their integrity after over a thousand hours of simulated sunlight exposure, while cheaper options degrade after 400 hours. Fit accuracy is improved through AI measurements, cutting down gaps by 35% and reducing the loose flaps that can cause paint scratches.

These advanced covers are designed to reduce heat buildup in a Camaro or preventing scratches on a Silverado. promises to replace the product if it fails in regular conditions.

Sabbah summed up dedicated approach: "Anyone can sell a car cover. We make sure it works, fits, and lasts."

Located in Mooers, New York, offers a wide range of products, including their popular Gold Shield 5L and Silver Shield 3L series. By integrating AI testing into product development, aims to advance the standard of vehicle protection. Visit to explore the full range of covers.

