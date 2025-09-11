Qatar To Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit To Discuss Israeli Attack In Doha

The Qatari capital will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha that targeted Hamas leaders on Tuesday, according to an invitation by Qatar's news agency.

On Tuesday, September 9, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, in an act that escalated its military action in the Middle East and drew widespread condemnation from UAE, other Gulf countries and the European Union. Hamas said the attack missed all its top negotiators, though five Hamas members were killed including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al Hayya.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials or "bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will." He also accused Qatar of providing safe haven and financing to Hamas, according to Reuters.

Qatari prime minister has said Benjamin Netanyahu“killed any hope” of a deal to release all the Israeli hostages in Gaza when he ordered an airstrike on Doha.

"Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel," the ministry added, a statement that was repeated by the Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as spoke to CNN about the strikes.

"There is a very minimum level of manners and ethics," he said in his interview. "This has crossed it."

He let out a sigh of disbelief as he said, "Honestly I have no words to express how enraged we are from such an action." "This is state terror," he said. When asked if Qatar felt betrayed, he replied in the affirmative.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited in Qatar on Wednesday, in a show of solidarity and support.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is also expected to visit Qatar on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive in Doha on Thursday, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The visits, which were not previously scheduled, were a show of regional solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli strikes, the official said.