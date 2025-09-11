New Report Highlights Practitioner-Tested Priorities For AI In Education

LEAP Innovations and Chicagoland Coalition recommend action steps to prepare educators and students for the future of learning and work

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LEAP Innovations, a Chicago-based nonprofit elevating best practices for education innovation and personalized learning, and the Chicagoland Coalition for Human-Centered AI in Education released Powering the Future of Learning, a co-designed report offering a roadmap to ensure AI adoption strengthens teaching, personalizes learning and equips every student to thrive in a future powered by AI.Launched in Fall 2024, LEAP Innovations created the Coalition to address a critical gap: AI entered classrooms before schools had clear policies, educator training, or alignment to instructional practice. LEAP Innovations convened more than 130 educators, district leaders, high education institutions, nonprofits, edtech companies, researchers, and partners from 45+ schools and organizations across Chicagoland to explore a human-centered approach to artificial intelligence. The Coalition is part of LEAP's AI Education Network , which supports schools, districts and education organizations across the country to design and implement human-centered AI initiatives that accelerate the impact of high-quality teaching and learning practices.“Artificial intelligence is reshaping learning and work. The urgent question is whether it will create opportunity or widen a digital divide that leaves some behind,” said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations.“Ensuring that Chicagoland's educators and students are prepared to succeed in a future powered by AI is not just an education priority, but necessary to equip our region and our nation with a workforce for the future.”Through four convenings, Coalition participants developed AI literacy, shared emerging best practices, explored AI tools and examined local and federal AI policies. Through ongoing collaborative discussions, participants identified five priorities that schools and systems can implement this year-including building AI-ready infrastructure, establishing clear policies, providing accessible professional learning, and safeguarding equity.The release of the report coincides with the launch of Year 2 of the Coalition on September 16, which is set to include a panel discussion with education and technology leaders from Chicago and surrounding counties. This year, the Coalition is also launching working groups on policy and college and career readiness. LEAP Innovations is preparing to expand the Coalition to additional communities, building a national network of coalitions committed to equitable, human-centered AI adoption, and will expand its AI Education Network to reach more educators, schools and districts across the country.“This Coalition proves what happens when our communities work together to support educators and students. The release of this report is only a starting point-the real impact comes from collaboration, with schools, districts, partners and industry leaders working side by side,” said Frauenheim.“The more voices at the table, the stronger our solutions will be. We invite educators, leaders, and partners everywhere to join us in shaping a future where AI expands opportunities for all.”Read the report at .

