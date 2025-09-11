Aaron Kwittken Leaving Stagwell For FGS Global Leadership Role
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of comms-tech firm PRophet, is leaving Stagwell to join FGS Global as partner and global head of intelligence & engagement.
In his new role, Kwittken will be responsible for developing and executing a digital, intelligence and engagement strategy that embeds AI-powered solutions across the firm and its sector teams.
“Aaron is a pragmatic visionary whose proven track record in enterprise data, analytics and communications technology makes him ideally suited to lead Intelligence & Engagement,” said Alex Geiser, FGS's global CEO.
Kwittken launched PRophet within Stagwell as a suite of AI-powered SaaS tools and services for communicators. The platform includes tools for predicting journalist interest in content, managing influencer campaigns and delivering media and market intelligence. Under his leadership, PRophet grew to more than 500 staff across nine offices worldwide.
He previously founded KWT Global (formerly Kwittken), a PR and brand strategy consultancy acquired by Stagwell in 2010. He began his career in Washington, D.C., and has counseled organizations ranging from Fortune 100 companies to high-growth brands across multiple sectors.
“Having spent my career at the intersection of communications, corporate affairs and technology, I'm thrilled to bring that perspective to FGS,” Kwittken said.“This new role represents an opportunity to scale innovative, AI-powered solutions that empower communicators worldwide.”
FGS on Wednesday also announced its acquisition Washington-based Tarplin, Downs & Young, boosting its health care government relations capabilities.
