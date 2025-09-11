Summit Joins Telarus Supplier Network To Deliver Scalable, Secure IT Infrastructure To Businesses Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership gives Telarus advisors access to Summit's cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit, an IT infrastructure provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has joined the Telarus supplier network. Summit will work with Telarus technology advisors nationwide to design, deliver, and support secure IT infrastructure.

For more than two decades, Telarus has empowered technology advisors to source, specify, deploy, and support the right solutions for their customers through a trusted community of proven supplier partners. As a new addition to the Telarus supplier network, Summit will work with channel partners to design and support tailored IT infrastructure that meets today's performance, compliance, and scalability demands.

“Summit delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure supported by white-glove service and deep technical expertise,” said David Albanese, Director of Partner Operations at Summit.“By equipping advisors to deliver reliable, secure solutions for complex IT environments, we'll build lasting partnerships and further strengthen the Telarus supplier network.”

As an official Telarus supplier, Summit will provide:



Application Hosting : Scalable, secure platforms for running critical applications in the cloud.



Data Center Services : Reliable colocation, dedicated infrastructure, and high-speed connectivity, supported by 24/7 Remote Hands for on-site technical support.



Enterprise Cloud Services : Scalable private and multi-tenant cloud infrastructure, with flexible resources and enterprise-grade security.

Disaster Recovery Services : Rapid system and data restoration with DRaaS and backup solutions that minimize downtime and ensure business continuity.

“Summit's solutions and expansive data center presence perfectly align with Telarus' vision of empowering technology advisors through world-class technology and strategic collaboration. This partnership expands our geographic reach and deepens the range of infrastructure and cloud services our technology advisors can offer,” said Koby Phillips, VP of Cloud Practice at Telarus.“Together, we're creating new pathways for innovation, efficiency, and long-term value for our technology advisors and their customers.”

Earlier this month, Summit representatives attended the 2025 Telarus Partner Summit, which featured 170 exhibitors and 47 sessions from over 100 supplier and Telarus leaders. The event also raised $36,000 for Team Rubicon, an organization that specializes in global disaster response and supported recovery efforts after the recent Southern California wildfires.

About Telarus

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more, visit telarus .

About Summit

Summit is an IT infrastructure and application hosting provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. From hybrid cloud deployments and secure colocation to managed backup and recovery services, Summit helps businesses operate with confidence, eliminate IT uncertainty, and scale on demand. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Contact: Jack McHugh - ... | 816-679-8277