Uzbekistan Teams Up With Huawei To Accelerate Nation's Digital Future
The meeting took place at Huawei's office, where Hikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board for Transformation, Digitalization, and Finance, along with specialists from the IT and Transformation divisions, reviewed the company's advanced technological solutions.
Huawei presented its achievements in wireless and wired networks, modern servers, switching equipment, and specialized solutions designed for the railway industry. The discussions focused on key areas of collaboration, including the implementation and expansion of cloud services, the use of artificial intelligence to optimize operational processes, the modernization of infrastructure, and the continued digital transformation of railway operations.
The parties agreed to strengthen their partnership, opening new opportunities for innovation and modernization that are expected to enhance industry development and improve passenger service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment