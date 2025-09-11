Uzbekistan Teams Up With Huawei To Accelerate Nation's Digital Future

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)JSC Uzbekistan Railways held a meeting with Huawei representatives to discuss the development of digital solutions and technological innovations for the railway sector, Trend reports.

The meeting took place at Huawei's office, where Hikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board for Transformation, Digitalization, and Finance, along with specialists from the IT and Transformation divisions, reviewed the company's advanced technological solutions.

Huawei presented its achievements in wireless and wired networks, modern servers, switching equipment, and specialized solutions designed for the railway industry. The discussions focused on key areas of collaboration, including the implementation and expansion of cloud services, the use of artificial intelligence to optimize operational processes, the modernization of infrastructure, and the continued digital transformation of railway operations.

The parties agreed to strengthen their partnership, opening new opportunities for innovation and modernization that are expected to enhance industry development and improve passenger service.