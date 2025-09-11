Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Teams Up With Huawei To Accelerate Nation's Digital Future

Uzbekistan Teams Up With Huawei To Accelerate Nation's Digital Future


2025-09-11 09:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. JSC Uzbekistan Railways held a meeting with Huawei representatives to discuss the development of digital solutions and technological innovations for the railway sector, Trend reports.

The meeting took place at Huawei's office, where Hikmatulla Rakhmetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board for Transformation, Digitalization, and Finance, along with specialists from the IT and Transformation divisions, reviewed the company's advanced technological solutions.

Huawei presented its achievements in wireless and wired networks, modern servers, switching equipment, and specialized solutions designed for the railway industry. The discussions focused on key areas of collaboration, including the implementation and expansion of cloud services, the use of artificial intelligence to optimize operational processes, the modernization of infrastructure, and the continued digital transformation of railway operations.

The parties agreed to strengthen their partnership, opening new opportunities for innovation and modernization that are expected to enhance industry development and improve passenger service.

MENAFN11092025000187011040ID1110048923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search