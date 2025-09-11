Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uber Partners with Joby to Launch Air Taxi Rides

2025-09-11 08:57:53
(MENAFN) International tech giant Uber revealed Wednesday a strategic partnership with electric air taxi maker Joby Aviation to introduce helicopter rides via its app as early as 2026.

This announcement comes after Joby Aviation’s recent $125 million acquisition of Blade Air Mobility, a company specializing in helicopter and seaplane passenger flights.

“Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and CEO.

The collaboration will allow users to book air taxi rides in some of the world’s most congested urban areas directly through the Uber platform, the companies confirmed.

Uber President and CEO Andrew Macdonald described the alliance as a move toward the “next generation of travel” and underscored Uber’s ongoing commitment to air mobility.

Additional information on booking procedures and service availability will be released as the launch date approaches, the companies added.

