Andrew Yockey
-
Assistant Professor of Public Health,
University of Mississippi
Andrew Yockey is a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Public Health at the University of Mississippi. He has extensive experience in quantitative methods, survey data analysis, missing data, epidemiology, and multilevel modeling in the areas of substance use prevention, adolescent health, health disparities, and psychiatric epidemiology.
He is also the Statistical and Methods Editor for the journal, Journal of Medicine Surgery and Public Health and sits on the Editorial Board of Scientific Reports and Prevention Science.
