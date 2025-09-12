Iraq Calls For Unified Efforts To Stop Israeli Violations

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 12 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, yesterday said that, Israel's aggression against Qatar is a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional security, stressing the need to unite efforts to stop these violations.

Rashid made the remarks during a phone conversation with Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which he strongly condemned the Israeli strike on Qatar, a statement by the Iraqi presidency said.

Rashid affirmed Iraq's rejection of any threat to Qatar's security and sovereignty, affirming Iraq's“solidarity with its Qatari brothers in the face of aggression.”

He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, in putting an end to these crimes that undermine prospects for peace and stability.

Rashid also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement added.

For his part, the Qatari emir expressed appreciation for Iraq's supportive stance, which reflects strong ties between the two countries, and their shared commitment to promoting stability in the region.

Also yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, during which they stressed the need to enhance joint Arab and Islamic mechanisms to confront challenges.

A statement by al-Sudani's media office said, both leaders stressed the need to halt the ongoing war against civilians in Gaza, and condemn the Israeli“aggressions targeting Arab states.”

“The discussions also reviewed the importance of coordinating positions and maintaining continuous consultations to formulate appropriate decisions and reach a unified stance, during the upcoming Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled to be held in Doha next Monday,” the statement added.

Since the Gaza war began in Oct, 2023, Israeli strikes and gunfire have killed more than 64,000 Palestinians in the enclave, according to local health authorities, while much of the territory has been reduced to rubble and famine has set in.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Doha, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an“attempt to kill leaders of the Palestinian group.”– NNN-NINA