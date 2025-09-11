Cholera Grips Eastern Sudan with Seven More Deaths Reported
(MENAFN) A medical group reported on Wednesday that cholera has caused seven additional deaths and 350 new infections in Kassala State, eastern Sudan, highlighting a worsening health crisis.
The Sudan Doctors Network highlighted serious worries about the outbreak, citing a weakened healthcare system, limited resources, and persistent flooding. These factors have worsened the disease’s spread because of inadequate access to clean water and contamination from sewage mixing.
Describing the situation as “catastrophic,” the network warned that thousands of civilians face life-threatening risks “amidst the fragile healthcare system and deteriorating medical infrastructure, which calls for urgent intervention at all levels.”
The group urgently called for medical supplies—including intravenous and oral rehydration solutions, antibiotics, and infection control materials—to be delivered immediately to help contain the outbreak.
“The lives of citizens are a humanitarian and moral responsibility that requires an immediate and effective response. Any delay will result in more victims,” the statement said.
Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported more than 100,000 cholera cases nationwide over the past year, marking the largest outbreak in recent memory.
This public health emergency unfolds amid an ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has killed over 20,000 people and displaced 14 million since April 2023, according to UN and local sources. Independent research from U.S. universities suggests the death toll may be as high as 130,000.
