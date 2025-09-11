Creanord Launches Advanced OTT Streaming and Social Media Measurements to Guarantee Superior Digital Experience

- Claus Still, CEO of CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord, a leader in network performance and service assurance solutions, today announced a major enhancement to its PULSure platform with the launch of a new over-the-top (OTT) measurement feature. This new capability provides communication service providers (CSPs) with unprecedented, real-time insight into the performance and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the world's most popular streaming and social media services, including Netflix, Disney+, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok, and Instagram.As video streaming and social media dominate internet traffic, ensuring a seamless user experience has become critical for CSPs. The new feature allows providers to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive assurance, using active measurements to simulate user interactions with these platforms. This provides a true reflection of the service quality being delivered, translating complex performance data into an easy-to-understand Mean Opinion Score (MOS). This key metric enables CSPs to instantly measure customer satisfaction and identify and resolve potential issues before they impact customers."Network issues cause 40% of the churn in today's networks. With our solution, service providers obtain the ultimate tool to see exactly how their customers experience streaming platforms like Netflix and Instagram and correct potential network issues before the customers are affected. If the customer has issues viewing the video feed, the provider is held responsible," said Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "Our OTT measurement feature empowers service providers to not just meet but exceed customer expectations and guarantee the quality of the entire digital experience."To bring this cutting-edge technology to market, Creanord has partnered with AVEQ, a renowned specialist in video and audio quality measurement. The partnership with AVEQ was instrumental in developing a solution that accurately measures the complex variables of modern streaming. The integration of AVEQ's Surfmeter technology to perform video measurements ensures that the data collected is precise, relevant, and reflective of the actual QoE, as it is based on international ITU-T standards and cutting-edge research."Simple latency or bandwidth tests are no longer sufficient to understand the QoE of video streaming," stated Werner Robitza, CEO of AVEQ. "Our OTT measurement goes further by testing real services and evaluating human perception in a Mean Opinion Score – the Gold Standard for QoE assessment. By partnering with Creanord, we are combining our expertise in QoE measurement technology with their powerful and scalable service assurance platform. Together, we are providing a solution that offers genuine, actionable insights into the performance of the most demanding applications on any network."The new OTT streaming measurement feature will be released during Q4 as part of the Creanord PULSure solution.About Creanord : Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSureTM solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.About AVEQ : AVEQ is a technology company specializing in the measurement and analysis of video streaming performance and Quality of Experience (QoE). AVEQ's flagship product, Surfmeter, is built on industry-standard QoE models and enables streaming and content providers, network operators, and regulators to obtain end-user-centric data to validate performance and diagnose service quality issues. Companies trusting AVEQ include Tier-1 ISPs, OTT and network providers in the EU and the US, as well as benchmarking providers in the DACH region.

