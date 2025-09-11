Floods, Landslides Leave at Least 19 Dead in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Days of relentless, torrential rain have unleashed catastrophic floods and deadly landslides across Indonesia's Bali Island and the province of East Nusa Tenggara, leaving at least 19 people dead and 10 more unaccounted for.
In Bali, flash floods have claimed 13 lives, with an additional six people still missing, according to Gusti Ayu Ketut Wijayanti, a spokesperson for the Bali office of the National Search and Rescue Agency. Wijayanti told media on Thursday that the island also reported 18 separate landslides. The country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency noted that some areas of Bali saw up to 150 millimeters of rain fall between Tuesday and Wednesday, and the agency warns that severe downpours are likely to persist for the remainder of the week.
The situation is similarly dire in East Nusa Tenggara province, where floodwaters have damaged homes and farmlands, compelling residents to seek safety on higher ground. Gasper Losa Manisa, head of the emergency unit for the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, confirmed that six people have died and four are missing in the region. He stated that rescue operations are in progress.
While Indonesia's rainy season typically spans from November to April, a period known for a higher risk of floods and landslides, recent years have seen the season extended and rainfall intensified due to climate change, leading to more frequent and severe disasters.
