IDEX Biometrics Launches New Product Portfolio For Payment And Access Solutions

IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced the launch of its new product portfolio for payment and access solutions, accompanied by a redesigned website showcasing the company's advanced biometric authentication offerings.This launch marks a key milestone in the company's strategic transformation and delivery on previously communicated commitments.Link: Access and payment reinvented with biometrics | IDEX Biometrics (idexbiometrics)

“IDEX is delivering exactly as promised,” said Anders Storbråten, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. "Our new product portfolio positions us at the forefront of the global shift toward passwordless authentication.

We are meeting growing demand with biometric solutions that outperform anything else on the market - in both security and user experience.

With this launch, we have completed a strategic transformation: IDEX has evolved from a component supplier into a fully-fledged product company.

This shift significantly strengthens our value proposition, expands our addressable market, and enhances our ability to scale recurring revenue”, continues Anders Storbråten.

During the third quarter, IDEX entered into multiple partnerships through Letters of Intent and initiated product testing with several companies, targeting commercial launches throughout 2025.

Customer feedback has been exceptionally strong, with partners expressing high demand for passwordless solutions where IDEX demonstrates superior performance compared to alternative technologies.

The Zero Trust security market, projected to grow from $42.91 billion in 2025 to $92.42 billion by 2030 The digital payment fraud detection market, expected to expand from $8.1 billion to $20.0 billion by 2032

