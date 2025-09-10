MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Kawasaki City becomes first dekokatsu subsidy municipality for promoting decarbonization lifestyle promotion project

KAWASAKI, Japan, September 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Kawasaki City and Fujitsu Limited today announced that the Kawasaki City decarbonization lifestyle behavioral change promotion project, which aims to achieve a decarbonized society by encouraging citizen behavioral change, has been selected to receive the dekokatsu [1] subsidy from Japan's Ministry of the Environment (MOE). This marks the first time a Japanese municipality has been awarded this significant subsidy, which aims to support projects with sustainable environmental conservation effects, such as greenhouse gas reduction, and improvements in daily life through changes in citizens' lifestyles. The award was initially granted in July.

As an enhanced version of the existing project, Kawasaki City and Fujitsu will collaborate with Kawasaki Frontale (a soccer club originally established by Fujitsu) to launch new initiatives including the collection and recycling of used clothing and the visualization of citizens' CO2 reduction contributions. The term of the new project will be September 2025 – February 2026.

Launched on August 7, 2024, the Kawasaki City decarbonization lifestyle behavioral change promotion project involves collaboration between Kawasaki City and six businesses that have touchpoints with citizens' daily lives through their products and services. The project aim is to promote citizen behavioral change by visualizing CO2 reduction contributions.

Implementing entities:

Kawasaki City and Fujitsu Limited

Implementation period & total project cost:

September 2025 (planned, after grant decision) – February 28, 2026

Approximately 13.5 million JPY (of which 4.5 million JPY is covered by the subsidy)

Key Initiatives:

Promoting citizen behavioral change

1. Collaboration with Kawasaki Frontale for circular economy initiatives (new activity):

Kawasaki City and Fujitsu plan a demonstration of circular economy principles through the collection and recycling of used clothing for the SDGs Land event at Uvance Todoroki Stadium by Fujitsu on September 28, 2025.

2. Efforts to increase household waste separation rates through awareness at city events (expanded activity):

Used clothing collection and recycling stations will be set up at events such as the Tama Ward Citizens' Festival (scheduled for October 18, 2025) and the Minna no Kawasaki Festival (scheduled for November 2, 2025) to promote citizen understanding and contribute to an increased recovery rate of recyclable resources, such as plastic waste, from households.

3. Strengthening information dissemination to increase collection of small home appliances at environmental business offices (expanded activity):

Initiative to increase the volume of small home appliances collected at environmental business offices and similar facilities.

Visualization of CO2‚ reduction contributions, analysis of project effects, and information dissemination:

Utilizing tools such as Green Carb0n Club, an environmental behavioral change smartphone application for users in Japan, the project aims to visualize CO2 reduction contributions from the initiatives to promote behavioral change, analyze project effects through surveys of event participants, and widely disseminate the results.

Roles and responsibilities:

Kawasaki City:

- Implementation of events and collection points

- Information dissemination

Fujitsu:

- Visualization of CO2 reduction contributions using the dekokatsu database, a catalog of CO2 emission reduction effects of decarbonization-contributing actions in various aspects of daily life created through collaboration between the Japanese government and volunteer companies.

- Analysis of environmental behavioral data using CO2 reduction contributions and survey results.

Future initiatives through the project:

Kawasaki City:

Through these initiatives, Kawasaki City will further promote citizen behavioral change to achieve its goals of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the city by 2050 and a reduction of over 45% in emissions from the residential and commercial sectors by fiscal year 2030 (compared to fiscal year 2013).

Fujitsu:

Through this project, Fujitsu will analyze factors influencing citizen behavioral change and visualize the CO2 reduction effects of each initiative, developing a sustainable business model. This will contribute to "solving global environmental issues," one of the Fujitsu Group's key materiality topics.

[1] Dekokatsu

A combination of the Japanese terms for“decarbonization” and“lifestyle,” referring to activities and lifestyles that contribute to decarbonization and are environmentally friendly.

