CICC Participates In The 10Th Belt And Road Summit In Hong Kong

Under the theme“Collaborate for Change . Shape a Shared Future”, the summit brought together senior government officials, business representatives, financial and investment professionals, technology company representatives, and economists from Belt and Road partner countries and regions. They reflected on the initiative's achievements, shared insights on multilateral cooperation, and explored future development opportunities. John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR and Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

At the themed session titled“Green and Digital Innovation, Building a Connected World”, Chen Liang delivered opening remarks. He highlighted that China's new quality productive forces - represented by the digital economy, green industries, and artificial intelligence (AI) - are key drivers of economic growth, injecting fresh momentum into development and enhancing global connectivity. He noted that digital products and services such as cloud computing, AI, and autonomous driving are playing an increasingly central role in the international expansion of Chinese enterprises, gaining traction in markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

He emphasized that new quality productive forces are giving rise to new industries and narratives, creating structural highlights and investment opportunities in the capital markets, and driving a revaluation of Chinese assets. High-quality stocks-particularly rare industry leaders listed in Hong Kong-are increasingly favored by international investors.

As one of the most internationalized Chinese investment banks, CICC remains committed to its guiding philosophy of“Chinese Roots, International Reach.” The firm continues to deliver world-class, comprehensive financial services to leading enterprises, institutions, and investors across global markets. Looking ahead, CICC will continue working closely with global clients and stakeholders to foster technological innovation, enhance capital connectivity, and capture new opportunities for economic growth and high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

