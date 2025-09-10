Louisiana Law Changes For Roofing Contractors: Lone Wolf Roofing Is Ready For Any Work With Its Residential Roofing (GC License) Along With A Host Of Other Certifications

MENAFN - GetNews) Lone Wolf Roofing's GC license (#5382) allows us to do everything from the ground up.







Lone Wolf Roofing, a leading roofing and construction company licensed for complete ground-up projects, is proud to announce its full readiness to meet the new requirements set by Louisiana's recently passed roofing laws . These regulations represent a major shift in how roofing work is permitted and monitored in the state, bringing higher accountability, better construction standards, and stronger protections for homeowners.

Speaking to the media, Clare Manale, owner of Lone Wolf Roofing, expressed strong support for the new laws,“This is a huge Step in the Right Direction for the State of Louisiana. Hats off to State and City officials as this is something similar to the State of Florida when regarding building codes. These Laws bring peace of mind to not only the insurance companies to stay in our beautiful state but also the homeowners that are investing good money into their home. This marks a historic moment and huge win for the State of Louisiana! Born and raised in the State of Louisiana, this makes me proud knowing the hardworking homeowners have peace of mind when spending money on their home.”

A Historic Change in Louisiana Licensing

The Louisiana State Home Improvement license can no longer be used for roofing projects. In its place, the state has introduced the Residential Roofing License, which allows contractors to perform residential roofing work only. However, this license does not authorize professionals to handle related structural repairs such as replacing rotten decking or fixing rafter damage.

That authority is reserved for contractors with a Residential Construction License (General Contractor License). Unlike the limited residential roofing license, the general contractor license comes with no dollar limit, empowering contractors to handle all aspects of residential construction, from ground-up new builds to structural roofing, siding, and more.

This distinction is critical for homeowners. While many roofs may appear to be a straightforward replacement, underlying issues such as rotted wood or structural damage are common. Contractors without the proper license are legally prohibited from making these repairs, leaving homeowners vulnerable to incomplete projects, costly delays, or insurance denials.

Understanding Louisiana's New License Types

To help homeowners make sense of these changes, it's important to understand what each type of license allows, and where the limitations lie.

The Home Improvement License, which was once common, can no longer be used for roofing. It previously allowed contractors to take on small residential repairs, but under the new laws, it does not permit roofing of any kind. Any contractor still attempting to use this license for roofing work is operating outside the law, leaving homeowners with no insurance coverage if issues arise.

The newly introduced Residential Roofing License allows contractors to handle roofing replacements and repairs on residential properties. However, this license has strict limitations. Contractors holding only this license cannot perform structural repairs such as replacing rotted decking, fixing damaged rafters, or addressing other common issues uncovered during a roof replacement. If such problems are discovered mid-project, the homeowner could be left with an incomplete roof until a contractor with the proper license is brought in.

The most comprehensive option is the Residential Construction License, also known as the General Contractor License. This license carries no dollar limit and allows contractors to perform all aspects of residential construction. That includes ground-up builds, roofing, siding, and any structural repairs that may be necessary. With this license, contractors can legally handle every part of the job, giving homeowners peace of mind that their project will be completed without legal or insurance complications.

For homeowners, the takeaway is clear: hiring a contractor with a Residential Construction (GC) License (License no. 5382) ensures that any roofing job, and any hidden structural issues that come with it, can be addressed legally, safely, and in full compliance with Louisiana's new requirements.

Insurance and Permitting: No Room for Error

Under the new laws, every roof replacement requires a permit, and each phase of construction will now be regulated and inspected by state and city officials. This ensures contractors cannot cut corners, and it leaves no room for error.

If a roof is completed without the proper permits or by a contractor without the correct license, the insurance company can legally deny coverage. In some cases, the state even reserves the right to remove the roof and require it to be redone. This strict enforcement is designed to restore confidence in Louisiana's housing market and keep insurance providers from leaving the state.

Lone Wolf Roofing: Licensed, Certified, and Ready

Lone Wolf Roofing stands fully prepared for these changes. Backed by its Residential Construction License, the company is authorized to perform complete roofing projects along with any necessary structural or framing repairs, siding, and other related trades. With a wide array of certifications, Lone Wolf Roofing assures homeowners that their projects will meet the highest standards of compliance, safety, and durability.

Lone Wolf Roofing holds an impressive portfolio of certifications and accolades that reflect their commitment to excellence. These include:



Residential Construction (GC) License Holder - License no. 5382

GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025), a designation awarded to only the top 2% of roofing contractors nationwide.

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025), attesting to their ability to deliver hurricane, hail, and wind-resistant roofing solutions.

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024), Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024), and Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022).

Winner of the National Roofing Contractor Association's Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024).

2024 Top Roofer in Metairie via Expertise and consistent Top 17 Roofers recognition from 2020 to 2024. 2025 Best Roofer title at Best of St. Tammany and inclusion in RoofingContractor's Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024).

Building Louisiana Back Stronger

These new laws are part of Louisiana's larger effort to strengthen building codes and keep insurance providers invested in the state. By enforcing higher standards, Louisiana is ensuring that every dollar spent on home improvements translates into lasting security for homeowners and stability in the insurance market.

Lone Wolf Roofing welcomes these changes and is committed to leading the way in compliance, quality, and customer peace of mind. With the right license and certifications, the company is positioned to handle any roofing or construction challenge, ensuring Louisiana homes are built stronger, safer, and smarter.

