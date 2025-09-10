Hepatitis D Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's,“ Hepatitis D Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Hepatitis D pipeline landscape. It covers the Hepatitis D pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hepatitis D pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 10 September 2025, Huahui Health conducted a phase IIb study of HH-003 injection, HH-003 injection is a monoclonal antibody targeting Hepatitis B virus. This study aims to assess efficacy and safety in subjects with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection.

On 05 September 2025, Gilead Sciences conducted a clinical study are to first learn more about safety and dosing of the study drug GS-4321 in healthy participants. The study will then learn about the safety and effectiveness of GS-4321 in participants with chronic hepatitis delta (CHD).

DelveInsight's Hepatitis D Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Hepatitis D treatment.

The leading Hepatitis D Companies such as Vir Biotechnology, Inc./Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, Assembly Biosciences, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Huahui Health and others. Promising Hepatitis D Pipeline Therapies such as Brelovitug 300 mg, lonafarnib, Ritonavir, Bulevirtide, Peginterferon Alfa-2a (PEG-IFN alfa), hepalatide, Peginterferon Lambda-1a and others.

Tobevibart + Elebsiran: Vir Biotechnology/ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Tobevibart is an investigational broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting the hepatitis B surface antigen. It is designed to inhibit the entry of hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses into hepatocytes, and to reduce the level of circulating viral and subviral particles in the blood. Tobevibart, which incorporates Xencor's Xtend and other Fc technologies, has been engineered to have an extended half-life and was identified using Vir Biotechnology's proprietary monoclonal antibody discovery platform. Elebsiran is an investigational hepatitis B virus-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) designed to degrade hepatitis B virus RNA transcripts and limit the production of hepatitis B surface antigen. Current data indicates that it has the potential to have direct antiviral activity against hepatitis B virus and hepatitis delta virus. It is the first asset in Vir Biotechnology's collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical studies. Currently, this combination drug product is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis D.

Brelovitug: Bluejay Therapeutics

Brelovitug is an investigational, highly potent, pan-genotypic, fully human IgG1 mAb that targets the anti-HBsAg on both the HDV and the HBV. Brelovitug is designed to neutralize and remove hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and deplete HBsAg-containing subviral particles, which gives brelovitug a potentially advantageous safety profile and makes it a potentially efficacious treatment for CHD, a condition with urgent unmet medical need. In addition, brelovitug has shown immunomodulatory functions in CHB patients, which may help to reconstitute antiviral immunity and contribute to functional cure for CHB when combined with other agents. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis D.

RBD1016: Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB

RBD1016 is a GalNAc-siRNA drug independently developed by Ribo based on its proprietary GalNAc-siRNA platform, targeting the X gene of hepatitis B virus. It inhibits all four HBV transcripts through the RNA interference mechanism, and can simultaneously inhibit HBV DNA replication, reduce cccDNA and integrate DNA derived HBsAg and other antigens. RBD1016 demonstrates well-tolerated safety profile in Phase I study including both healthy subjects and patients with CHB infection. RBD1016 shows a highly efficient long-acting effect of reducing the HBsAg in patients. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Hepatitis D.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hepatitis D with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hepatitis D Treatment.

Hepatitis D Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hepatitis D Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hepatitis D market

Vir Biotechnology, Inc./Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, Assembly Biosciences, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Huahui Health and others.

Hepatitis D pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Hepatitis D Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Hepatitis D Companies- Vir Biotechnology, Inc./Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, Assembly Biosciences, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Huahui Health and others.

Hepatitis D Pipeline Therapies- Brelovitug 300 mg, lonafarnib, Ritonavir, Bulevirtide, Peginterferon Alfa-2a (PEG-IFN alfa), hepalatide, Peginterferon Lambda-1a and others.

Hepatitis D Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hepatitis D Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

