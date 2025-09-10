Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 07:06:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:03 PM EST - BioVaxys Technology Corp : Has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares. As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 29,342,496 common shares. BioVaxys Technology Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.03.

