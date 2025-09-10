Israel Strikes Sanaa Airport In Yemen, Targets Houthis After Missile Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel's military said on Wednesday (September 10) it carried out airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, including in the capital Sanaa and the northern Al-Jawf region.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said its air force struck“military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime.”

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel since the war in Gaza began, describing their actions as support for Palestinians. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, marking a widening of the conflict beyond Gaza.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah TV first reported the strike but provided no immediate details. Israeli officials said the attack was in response to recent missile launches by Houthi forces toward Israel, none of which caused casualties or damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strike.

Israel previously struck Sanaa airport on May 6, destroying its terminal building and heavily damaging the runway.

Israel intercepts drone from Yemen after strike shuts Ramon Airport

Israel's military said on Monday (September 8) that it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded near the southern city of Eilat. Hours later, additional sirens were reported in the Negev region following another drone intrusion, though the military did not disclose its outcome.

The incidents came a day after a drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Ramon Airport near Eilat , damaging the arrivals hall and forcing a temporary suspension of flights. The airport has since resumed operations.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they targeted Ramon Airport and other areas with three drones on Monday. The group has stepped up cross-border attacks against Israel since the Gaza war began, describing its actions as solidarity with Palestinians.

Since October 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of long-range missiles and drones toward Israel, extending the conflict hundreds of kilometers beyond Gaz and raising tensions across the region.

