Jessica Conrad Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Message Of Healing, Identity And Power Of Faith-Based Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jessica Conrad, Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and founder of a faith-driven healing practice, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how rebuilding trust-in God, in others, and in ourselves-is the first step toward lasting transformation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Conrad explores the root causes of shame, identity confusion, and mental health struggles-and offers a new path forward grounded in truth, grace, and accountability. Through personal insight and professional experience, she challenges viewers to release the victim mindset, embrace healing, and redefine their story."Every decision you make is like a fork in the road-but there's nothing wrong with making a U-turn when you realize you're headed in the wrong direction," said Conrad.Jessica's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

