MENAFN - GetNews)



"QuoteIQ Co-Founders Justin Rogers and Mike Vidan"Bootstrapped CRM Platform Challenges Industry Giants with User-First Approach

ATLANTA, GA - September 10, 2025 - In what industry insiders are calling the most significant disruption in the home service CRM space in over a decade, QuoteIQ has emerged as the fastest-growing customer relationship management platform for field service businesses, quietly dismantling the market dominance of heavily-funded competitors like Jobber, Housecall Pro, and ServiceTitan.

The company's meteoric rise represents a classic David vs. Goliath story, born from the frustrations of two service business owners who grew tired of paying for multiple software subscriptions, duct-taping solutions together, and receiving subpar customer support from corporate giants who ignored user feedback.

Co-founders Mike Vidan and Justin Rogers, both veterans of the field service industry, made the unconventional decision to bootstrap their own solution rather than accept the status quo. Their approach has proven devastatingly effective against competitors who have collectively raised over $300 million in venture capital funding.

"We don't have millions to throw at marketing like our competition," said Vidan, whose social media presence spans over 2 million subscribers across all platforms. "Most of the time it's me and my iPhone and an audience that trusts me because I came from the field. I know what it takes and I knew what was needed to help businesses grow."

The Power of Authentic Marketing

The secret weapon in QuoteIQ's arsenal has been leveraging the co-founders' substantial social media following, which has generated over one billion views collectively. This organic reach has allowed them to compete directly with companies spending millions on traditional advertising and affiliate marketing.

"We don't have to spend ridiculous amounts of money on buying affiliates to promote our software," Vidan explained. "People in the trades and field services industry see right through these 'influencers.' People want authenticity, and that's what Justin and I give - the complete polar opposite of the marketing that big corporations think is relatable."

The contrast in marketing approaches has become particularly evident as established competitors attempt to mimic QuoteIQ's style. "It's actually really flattering that Jobber is spending a ton of money advertising on my YouTube channel with pro-grade commercials that cost an arm and leg, trying to copy my style and actually taking my exact verbiage from my own marketing," Vidan noted. "Pretty crazy."

Lean Operations, Maximum Impact

QuoteIQ's lean operational model stands in stark contrast to its venture-backed competitors. While companies like Jobber burn through millions in affiliate marketing and corporate overhead, QuoteIQ reinvests every dollar into product development and user experience improvements.

"Spending money on affiliates like they do is costing a fortune, and the users of those platforms are the ones paying for it," said co-founder Justin Rogers. "QuoteIQ is lean and we are that way with purpose. Every penny counts, and the more we can reinvest into development and adding new features that help business owners, that's what we will do."

User-Driven Development Creates Competitive Advantage

The company's commitment to rapid user feedback implementation has created a development cycle that established competitors struggle to match. This responsiveness has fueled what industry observers describe as a "mass exodus" from traditional platforms.

"There has been a mass exodus from other platforms to QuoteIQ, and it's been humbling but also helps us get better even faster because we take the input from our users and we implement it," Rogers explained. "If we are missing something, we build it. If something is as good as it can be, we make it better. This isn't just a business, it's a family and family helps family."

Industry Testimonials

The platform's impact is being felt across the industry, with service business owners sharing their transformation stories:

"I was paying $400+ a month across three different platforms just to manage my HVAC business," said Sarah Martinez, owner of Phoenix Climate Solutions. "QuoteIQ replaced everything for less than half the cost, and when I have a question, I get answers from people who actually understand my business. It's night and day."

"I've been in plumbing for 25 years, and I've never seen software that actually gets better every month based on what we tell them we need," said Tom Davidson, owner of Davidson Plumbing Services in Texas. "These guys built what we actually asked for, not what some corporate boardroom thinks we need."

"The InstaQuote and InstaSchedule feature has“helped my business expand faster than anticipated said Tritan Jones, owner of Doc Jones Pressure Washing in Georgia. "No better feeling than having a client create their own quote and schedule it. Love it. Try getting that from Housecall Pro."

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Industry analyst Rebecca Chen from ServiceTech Research noted the significance of QuoteIQ's rise: "What we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how B2B software companies need to think about customer acquisition and retention. QuoteIQ has proven that authentic relationships and user-focused development can overcome massive funding advantages. They've essentially reverse-engineered the trust that their competitors are desperately trying to buy."

The company's growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing, with monthly user acquisition rates that continue to accelerate despite increased competition for market share.

"The traditional CRM giants are playing checkers while QuoteIQ is playing chess," said industry consultant David Park. "They're so busy trying to justify their valuations and satisfy investors that they've lost sight of what actually matters - solving real problems for real people."

About QuoteIQ

Founded by field service veterans Mike Vidan and Justin Rogers, QuoteIQ is a comprehensive CRM platform designed specifically for home service and field service businesses. The company's user-first development approach and authentic marketing strategy have made it the fastest-growing platform in the industry, now serving over 15,000 service businesses across North America and processing more than $600 million in annual revenue through its platform. Users report average revenue increases of 31% within their first year of implementation.

For more information about QuoteIQ, visit myquoteiq or follow the company's journey on social media platforms where the founders share insights from the field service industry.