Sable Offshore (SOC) Sued For Misleading Investors On Oil Production Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly filed class-action lawsuit targets Sable Offshore Corp.and its executives, alleging the company misrepresented its oil production status to investors. The litigation, filed in federal court in California, claims the company used a misleading press release to artificially inflate its stock price just before a secondary public offering (SPO).

Class Period: May 19, 2025 – June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 26, 2025

Allegations of Misleading Statements and Regulatory Clash

The lawsuit, Johnson v. Sable Offshore Corp., represents investors who purchased Sable Offshore securities between May 19, 2025, and June 3, 2025, including those who bought shares in the May 21, 2025 SPO.

According to the complaint, Sable Offshore issued a press release on May 19, 2025, that claimed it had restarted oil production off the California coast. This statement was allegedly false and misleading. California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis publicly challenged this claim, stating in a letter that the company's press release appears to mischaracterize its activities. She clarified that the oil flows were merely well-testing procedures, not a resumption of commercial production.

Following the disclosure of the Lieutenant Governor's letter in the financial media on May 28, 2025, Sable Offshore's stock price fell more than 15%, as the market realized the company's statements were not accurate.

Further Judicial Intervention and Stock Drop

The lawsuit further alleges that the company's legal troubles deepened on June 4, 2025, when Sable Offshore disclosed that a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge had issued a temporary restraining order. This order prohibited the company from restarting oil transportation through the Las Flores Pipeline System, pending a hearing on a preliminary injunction. This news reportedly caused the stock to fall even further.

The litigation seeks to hold the company and its underwriters accountable for allegedly raising capital under false pretenses, causing significant losses for investors.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman is investigating these claims on behalf of investors who have suffered substantial losses.

Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, commented on the situation,“Our investigation is centered on whether the company's public statements accurately reflected the on-the-ground reality of its operations.”

