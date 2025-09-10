BTC/USD Forex Signal 10/09: Cusp Of Bearish Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 107,000. Set a take-profit at 115,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 115,000. Add a stop-loss at 107,000.
It is a sign that there is demand for Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies. Data shows that the spot Bitcoin ETFs have had over $54 billion in inflows, bringing the total assets in its platform to $145 billion.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has remained under pressure in the past few days. It has dropped from the year-to-date high of 124,250 to the current 112,000.The current price is notable because it is along the neckline of the double-top pattern point at 123,230. It is also in the process of forming a bearish flag pattern, a popular continuation pattern.The BTC/USD pair has remained below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues falling, with the initial target being last month's low of 107,330. A move below that level will point to more downside to 105,000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
