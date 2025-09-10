SIE Group Team Members Named Finalists For ITAM Excellence Awards 2025

The SIE Group celebrates Latoya Taylor (ITAM Consultant of the Year finalist) and Katherine Caruso (ITAM Rising Star finalist) for their recognition in the 2025 ITAM Excellence Awards by the ITAM Forum.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SIE Group is proud to announce that two of its exceptional team members have been recognized as finalists for the 2025 ITAM Excellence Awards by the ITAM Forum . Latoya Taylor has been named a finalist for ITAM Consultant of the Year, while Katherine (Kate) Caruso earned recognition as a finalist for ITAM Rising Star securing the North America region.

The ITAM Forum Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding efforts, innovations, and achievements in the IT Asset Management, Software Asset Management (SAM), and Hardware Asset Management (HAM) industries globally. This year's competition drew more than 100 award entries from around the world, spanning from India to Australia, Canada, and beyond. The awards ceremony will take place on November 6, 2025, in Newbury, Berkshire, U.K.

Award Finalists:

.Latoya Taylor – ITAM Consultant of the Year

.Katherine Caruso – ITAM Rising Star

"This recognition reflects The SIE Group's commitment to excellence in federal IT asset management," said David Harrington, Managing Partner. "We're incredibly proud of Latoya and Kate and their contributions to advancing ITAM practices within government agencies. Their finalist recognition validates the caliber of expertise we bring to every federal engagement."

The ITAM Consultant of the Year award honors exceptional expertise and client outcomes in asset management implementation, while the Rising Star Award recognizes emerging talent making significant early-career impact in ITAM. Both awards are highly competitive, with finalists selected based on professional accomplishments, industry contributions, and demonstrated impact.

Both professionals bring extensive experience working with federal agencies on complex compliance requirements, from FISMA frameworks to software licensing audits. Their recognition comes at a time when government IT environments continue evolving rapidly, requiring innovative approaches to asset management, security protocols, and compliance frameworks.

"Having two team members recognized at this level speaks to our organization's deep commitment to advancing IT asset management practices in the federal sector," Harrington noted. "This recognition benefits not just our team, but the entire community of federal IT professionals working to build more effective, compliant, and efficient technology programs."

About The SIE Group

Founded in 2014, The SIE Group is an Arlington, Virginia-based firm specializing in IT Asset Management, Software Asset Management, and strategic sourcing solutions for federal agencies and commercial enterprises. Built on core values of Service, Integrity, and Excellence, the company helps government organizations reduce costs, ensure compliance, and optimize IT performance. For more information, visit TheSIEGroup.

