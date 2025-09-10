Introducing EXALTA: A Bold New Brand Unifying Intech, Tyber And Resolve To Accelerate The Future Of Medtech
One name. One team. One ambition. A new chapter to accelerate MedTech innovation.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intech , Tyber Medical , and Resolve Surgical Technologies are proud to announce their rebrand under a unified identity: EXALTA. This transformation brings together three industry pioneers under one banner, reinforcing a shared objective: advancing the future of MedTech with greater clinical impact and improved patient outcomes.
“EXALTA reflects both the strength of our foundation and our bold ambition for the future,” said Olivier Wolber, CEO of EXALTA.“Bringing together global teams, broad expertise and large-scale capabilities, EXALTA embodies our transformation and our unwavering commitment to serve customers, and ultimately patients around the world.”
WHY EXALTA
The name EXALTA is inspired by the verb to exalt meaning to uplift, to advance, to bring forward with distinction. It captures the essence of who we are and where we're headed: a next-generation, integrated partner to MedTech OEMs around the world.
EXALTA is not just a name or a logo. It's the pulse of our transformation: speed, agility, innovation, boldness. With a clear ambition: elevating patient care at pace.
ACCELERATING MEDTECH
With our tagline“Accelerating MedTech,” EXALTA signals a renewed commitment to delivering value where it matters most:
.Advancing transformative technologies that improve patient outcomes
.Fast-tracking product development and launches as a vertically integrated partner
.Raising the bar in manufacturing excellence and regulatory readiness
EXALTA is a signal to the industry. We are united, focused, and building momentum to elevate care like no one else has company has before.
WHAT'S NEXT
This announcement builds on our recent launch of two high-impact business units:
.Manufacturing Solutions - delivering precision components at scale
.Integrated OEM Solutions - providing turnkey, regulatory-cleared systems to accelerate market introductions
In the coming months, the EXALTA brand will be rolled out across our sites, our digital platforms, and our product documentation among others, supported by the same depth of expertise and a renewed focus on speed, innovation, and integration.
To explore our new brand and our journey, visit .
About EXALTA Group
With operations across multiple continents, EXALTA Group is a global solutions provider for the MedTech industry. Through its Manufacturing Solutions and Integrated OEM Solutions business units, the company supports leading OEMs in delivering breakthrough medical devices that improve patient outcomes worldwide.
