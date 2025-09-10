La Bella Introduces The Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach To Skin Health

The Candela Matrix® at La Bella

La Bella now offers the Candela Matrix® platform, an advanced non-surgical skin renewal system for all ages and skin tones.

- Joseph MandatoMERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- La Bella is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers La Bella to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows La Bella to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system-boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and typesVisible results with minimal downtimeConsistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.La Bella: Dedicated to Transformative Care“Candela consistently delivers results-driven innovation and excellent back end service. Their commitment to excellence helps us do the same for our valued guests.” Says Joseph Mandato of La Bella Spa.Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. La Bella is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At La Bella, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 321-453-1510.About La BellaFor nearly half a century, La Bella Spa has been a premier destination for anti-aging, longevity, beauty, and revitalization. Serving thousands of guests from Florida's Space Coast and around the world, La Bella is recognized for its award-winning services and innovative therapies that blend European-inspired wellness with advanced aesthetics.The spa's signature trilogy, La Bella Spa Day Resort, Medesthetix face and body rejuvenation, and Longeviti Lab holistic wellness, offers a comprehensive sanctuary for rejuvenating body, mind, and soul. Constantly evolving, La Bella's team of expert practitioners brings together curative therapy and classic elegance while upholding a mission to nurture, educate, and build lasting relationships with every guest.La Bella has been widely featured in leading publications and media, including Vogue Magazine, Florida Today, Orlando Sentinel, Space Coast Living, Day Spa Magazine, WESH-TV 2, and Lifetime Television. The spa has earned national and regional acclaim, including recognition as one of the Top 10 Day Spas in the United States by Pevonia/Luxury Spa Finder and the prestigious title of Best Day Spa in the Southeast United States at the Les Nouvelle Esthetique & Spa Awards.Serving Merritt Island, Rockledge, Viera, Cocoa, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Port St. John, and Titusville, La Bella continues to innovate in the health, beauty, and wellness industry while delivering on its promise to help every guest look and feel their very best.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, NordlysTM for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and GlacēTM for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

