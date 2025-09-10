Everyone Loves Testtrack-Now It's Smarter, Stronger, And Built For Even Bigger Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With enthusiastic adoption from dealers nationwide, CallRevu's industry-leading TestTrack platform has evolved-delivering smarter content, deeper insights, and personalized training paths that drive real results. What started as a performance coaching tool is now a full-scale training experience designed specifically for automotive.

Built in response to dealer demand for more content, more control, and greater visibility, the upgraded TestTrack Learning Lab goes far beyond a traditional LMS-bringing intelligent course recommendations, certifications, and reporting to every level of the dealership.

Dealers asked. We delivered.

TestTrack's success has spoken for itself: high engagement, proven ROI, and clear behavior improvement across sales and service departments. With dealers consistently asking for more content, customization, and control, CallRevu has scaled TestTrack to meet and exceed those expectations.

“TestTrack has become a cornerstone of dealership training culture. Now, paired with our industry-leading analytics, advanced call analysis, and the only phone system built specifically for automotive, we've taken something dealers already love and made it even more powerful. This evolution brings training, performance, and communications together in one ecosystem designed to deliver measurable growth,” said Ben Chodor, CEO, CallRevu.

Smarter Training. Measurable Impact. Built for Automotive Teams.

CallRevu's enhanced TestTrack Learning Lab delivers a powerful suite of training capabilities designed to drive performance across every role in the dealership:



Targeted, Role-Based Learning : Deliver the right content to the right people-automatically.

Centralized Content Hub : Streamline access to all your training materials.

Intelligent Recommendations : Surface relevant courses based on real-time performance signals.

Dynamic Assessments : Reinforce skills and track progress with precision.

Recognition & Momentum : Celebrate achievements and build a performance-driven culture.

Proactive Communication : Keep teams on track with automated updates and manager visibility. Instant Insights : See what's working with real-time dashboards and performance summaries.



TestTrack was always about moving the needle. Now, it's about moving the industry forward. This evolution turns performance coaching into a full-cycle training ecosystem that doesn't just track- it transforms.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the automotive industry's only fully unified communication intelligence platform, purpose-built to solve the challenges dealers face every day. Our end-to-end ecosystem combines dealership-specific telephony, real-time call tracking, performance analytics, role-based training, and reputation management into a single, integrated solution. By turning disconnected call data into actionable insights, CallRevu empowers dealers to deliver stronger customer experiences, elevate employee performance, and drive measurable growth across both sales and service operations.

