Defense Minister Decorates Army Chief Of Staff With New Rank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah on Wednesday decorated Army General Staff Chief, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shraiaan, with the rank of General.
This was in implementation of the Amiri Decree issued by His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed his sincere congratulations to General Al-Shraiaan on the confidence placed in him, affirming that the promotion reflects his competence, professionalism, and extensive experience gained throughout his military service.
He expressed his wishes for continued success in serving the nation and contributing to its security, stability, and development.
The promotion ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with a number of senior military officers.
General Al-Shraiaan, born in 1968, graduated from the Royal Military College of Jordan in 1990. Over the course of his career, he took part in several major military operations, including the Liberation of Kuwait in 1991, the Iraq War in 2003, and Operation Decisive Storm in Saudi Arabia in 2015.
He also held several key military posts, most notably as Commander of the Kuwait Air Defense Force, and has been awarded numerous medals and decorations in recognition of his dedicated service. (end)
