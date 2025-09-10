Zagtrader Gears Up For The Global Shift To T+1 Settlement
Preparing Markets for Faster, Safer, and More Efficient Post-Trade Operations.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The move toward T+1 settlement cycles is gaining momentum across major global markets, including the UK, the EU, Switzerland, North America and beyond. Regulators and market participants are aligned on the need for more resilient and efficient post-trade processing.
By mid-2027, the UK, EU and Switzerland are expected to align on a T+1 implementation date, with coordinated industry wide efforts already underway. Globally, regions such as the US, Canada, Mexico, India and others have already moved to T+1. The trend is clear: markets are moving to faster settlement cycles, and that shift is changing industry expectations.
ZagTrader is not just preparing our post-trade platform is already designed to support T+1 settlement today. We understand the industry's evolving standards and have built our infrastructure to adapt seamlessly. Our clients gain peace of mind knowing they're already aligned with both current capabilities and future requirements.
We continuously enhance our systems in line with regulations and best practices, ensuring clients won't face disruption as jurisdictions adopt T+1 norms. From automated reconciliation to streamlined post-trade workflows, our solutions are designed for speed, accuracy, and regulatory readiness.
Why T+1 Matters
The T+1 settlement model promises faster trade clearing and settlement, which will:
- Reduce Counterparty Risk: With shorter cycles, market participants can mitigate the risk of default, improving market stability.
- Unlock Liquidity: Quicker settlement times allow for faster reinvestment of capital, leading to increased market liquidity.
- Boost Efficiency: With faster reconciliation and settlement, operational processes are streamlined, reducing costs, and enhancing productivity.
About ZagTrader
ZagTrader offers integrated post-trade solutions that empower financial institutions to navigate complex transitions like T+1 settlement with confidence. With a focus on innovation and proactive alignment with global standards, our platform ensures clients remain ahead of the curve.
Find out how ZagTrader keeps your operations T+1 ready today.
