Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Celebrates International Day Of Charity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Coinciding with the International Day of Charity, observed annually on September 5, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation reaffirmed its firm commitment to continuing its humanitarian efforts both locally and internationally.

Guided by its vision“Health and Education for a Better Life,” the Foundation has developed an advanced strategy that embraces sustainability as an essential element of its humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

Over the past 24 years, since its establishment, these initiatives have clearly contributed to empowering numerous underprivileged communities worldwide to play an active role in their countries' progress.

The architectural design of Sheikh Jassim Hospital in Pakistan

Throughout its journey of giving, the Foundation has built hospitals, primary and specialized healthcare centers, schools, vocational and industrial training institutes, as well as housing projects.

on health and education stems from a deep belief that healthier and better-educated societies are capable of creating genuine, sustainable renaissances that can evolve and keep pace with changing times.

Driving Renaissance:

On this occasion, Saeed Mudhakar Al-Hajri, Managing Director of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, emphasized that the International Day of Charity is an ideal opportunity to reaffirm the Foundation's dedication to continuing its legacy of supporting healthcare and education systems, as well as assisting vulnerable groups in many communities worldwide.

By providing the foundations of development and ensuring its sustainability, the Foundation helps drive progress and fulfill the aspirations of those communities for a dignified and stable life.

Al-Hajri further stressed that over the past 24 years, the Foundation has sought to translate its vision“Health and Education for a Better Life” through self-reliance and with funding from H E Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani, the Founding Member. This vision has been realized through building schools and vocational institutes, as well as hospitals and specialized medical centers, in addition to primary healthcare facilities. These projects reflect the Foundation's conviction that education and health are the solid pillars upon which advanced societies are built.

Hamad Bin Jassim Industrial Training Center in India

International Projects:

Among the most notable projects implemented by the Foundation, especially in health and education, are the construction of schools in several countries, including in Jhang, Punjab Province, Pakistan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Pakistan. This project comprises two educational complexes-one for girls and one for boys-expected to accommodate around 1,200 students.

The Foundation also inaugurated the Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hail Center for Training and Rehabilitation in Nepal, aimed at preparing professionals in various vocational fields. Additionally, the Hamad Bin Jassim Industrial Training Center, opened in 2017 in Maharashtra, India, has an annual capacity of 300 students.

In the health sector, the Foundation established Sharifa Hospital in Marrakech, Morocco, in addition to numerous specialized kidney dialysis centers and primary healthcare facilities. The Hamad Bin Jassim Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Gaza is a landmark project, given its specialized services for individuals with multiple and permanent disabilities, providing treatment, rehabilitation, and educational support. Its activities, however, have been suspended since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

The Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabr Al Thani Primary Healthcare Center in Azraq Camp, Jordan, provides comprehensive medical services to Syrian refugees, receiving nearly 100,000 patients annually.

Meanwhile, the Sheikh Jassim Hospital in Punjab, Pakistan-currently under construction-will specialize in infectious diseases, maternal and child health, and trauma care. The project is expected to benefit over 150,000 people from the region and neighboring areas, while also creating more than 200 job opportunities for local residents.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Primary Healthcare Center in Azraq Camp, Jordan

Local Projects:

Domestically, the Foundation continues its dedicated efforts to support various community segments in Qatar, making this commitment a top priority. Its initiatives and programs reach across diverse groups, while also reinforcing its developmental role by supporting health and education sectors and backing the activities of civil society organizations. This approach helps ensure the lasting developmental impact the Foundation strives for, aligning with the principles of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation revealed the total value of activities and initiatives it implemented during the first half of 2025, covering health, education, as well as financial and in-kind assistance to individuals and families in need, amounted to QR6,799,446.