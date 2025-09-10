GST Reforms To Benefit One Lakh Farmers In Gujarat, Purchase Deadline Extended
Under the reforms, GST on tractors has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, while tyres and other tractor parts have seen a cut from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. Similarly, GST on farm mechanisation tools and micro-irrigation equipment has been slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, and micro-nutrients and bio-pesticides will now attract only 5 per cent GST instead of 12 per cent. The rate on ammonia and sulphuric acid- key raw materials for fertiliser production - has also been lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
Minister Patel informed the Assembly that the move, undertaken in line with GST reforms spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would substantially reduce input costs in agriculture.
"The price of tractors will come down significantly. Farmers will now save an additional Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 over and above the state subsidy of Rs 1 lakh on tractor purchases," he told the Assembly.
He added that nearly one lakh farmers across Gujarat are expected to gain from the decision, which will not only lower the cost of mechanisation and irrigation tools but also boost domestic fertiliser production, ensuring a timely supply for cultivators.
The state government, he stressed, remains committed to strengthening agricultural mechanisation and easing financial pressure on farmers. Gujarat is home to a large agrarian population, with agriculture engaging more than half of the state's workforce.
According to the Agriculture Census 2015-16 (the latest comprehensive dataset available), the state had around 61.2 lakh operational holdings, of which nearly 75 per cent were small and marginal farmers owning less than two hectares of land. These holdings together cover about 9.5 million hectares of cultivated land, making Gujarat one of India's major agricultural states.
The main crops grown are cotton, groundnut, wheat, rice, bajra, maize, sugarcane, and various horticultural crops. Livestock rearing also plays an important role, particularly in districts like Kutch and Saurashtra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment