Philippa Collin

Professor of Political Sociology, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I research the experience of youth in digital society and the implications of young people's digital practices for political participation, health and wellbeing.

I am the Co-Director of the Young and Resilient Research Centre where we look at the role of the digital in promoting the wellbeing of young people and their communities.

I was previously Research Stream Leader in the Wellbeing, Health and Youth Centre of Research Excellence (2019 - 2024), researching how we can maximise young people's opportunities for good health. I held research leadership roles at the pioneering online youth mental health service Reachout (2002 – 2010) and as a Research Program Leader for the AUD$27 million Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre (2012-2016)

Specifically, I am concerned with how diverse actors – including 'end users' - mobilise to solve policy problems – and to what effect.

My most recent book is: Research Handbook of the Sociology of Youth, co-edited with Judith Bessant and Patrick O'Keefe, (Edward Elgar Press)



2023–present Professor, Young and Resilient Research Centre, Western Sydney University

2019–2022 Associate professor, Young and Resilient Research Centre, Western Sydney University

2012–2019 Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society

2011–2016 Research Program Leader, Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre

2010–2011 Research Fellow, Centre for Citizenship and Public Policy, University of Western Sydney 2002–2010 Various. Final position: Managing Director, Research and Policy, Inspire Foundation, Australia



2009 Sydney University, PhD 2002 University of Technology Sydney, BA(Hons) Social Science and International Studies



2019 Young People in Digital Society: control/shift, Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke 2015 Young citizens and political participation in a digital society: addressing the democratic disconnect , Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke.

2010 Young People, Technology and Wellbeing Research Facility Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council



The Australian Sociological Association The Australian Political Studies Association



Sociology (1608)

Policy And Administration (1605)

Citizenship (160602)

Political Science (1606) Sociology Not Elsewhere Classified (160899)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas