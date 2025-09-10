Philippa Collin
-
Professor of Political Sociology, Institute for Culture and Society,
Western Sydney University
I research the experience of youth in digital society and the implications of young people's digital practices for political participation, health and wellbeing.
I am the Co-Director of the Young and Resilient Research Centre where we look at the role of the digital in promoting the wellbeing of young people and their communities.
I was previously Research Stream Leader in the Wellbeing, Health and Youth Centre of Research Excellence (2019 - 2024), researching how we can maximise young people's opportunities for good health. I held research leadership roles at the pioneering online youth mental health service Reachout (2002 – 2010) and as a Research Program Leader for the AUD$27 million Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre (2012-2016)
Specifically, I am concerned with how diverse actors – including 'end users' - mobilise to solve policy problems – and to what effect.
My most recent book is: Research Handbook of the Sociology of Youth, co-edited with Judith Bessant and Patrick O'Keefe, (Edward Elgar Press)Experience
-
2023–present
Professor, Young and Resilient Research Centre, Western Sydney University
2019–2022
Associate professor, Young and Resilient Research Centre, Western Sydney University
2012–2019
Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society
2011–2016
Research Program Leader, Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre
2010–2011
Research Fellow, Centre for Citizenship and Public Policy, University of Western Sydney
2002–2010
Various. Final position: Managing Director, Research and Policy, Inspire Foundation, Australia
-
2009
Sydney University, PhD
2002
University of Technology Sydney, BA(Hons) Social Science and International Studies
-
2019
Young People in Digital Society: control/shift, Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke
2015
Young citizens and political participation in a digital society: addressing the democratic disconnect , Palgrave Macmillan, Basingstoke.
-
2010
Young People, Technology and Wellbeing Research Facility
Role:
Chief Investigator
Funding Source:
Australian Research Council
-
The Australian Sociological Association
The Australian Political Studies Association
-
Sociology (1608)
Policy And Administration (1605)
Citizenship (160602)
Political Science (1606)
Sociology Not Elsewhere Classified (160899)
