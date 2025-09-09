Hihello Expands Recognition Across 73 G2 Fall 2025 Reports, Leading In Digital Business Cards And Lead Capture

HiHello spans 73 G2 Fall 2025 reports, earning 36 badges including leadership in Digital Business Cards, Lead Capture, and customer experience.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HiHello, the leading Professional Presence Platform , announced record recognition in the G2 Fall 2025 Reports, appearing in 73 reports and earning 36 badges. The results highlight HiHello's strength in Digital Business Cards , rapid growth in Lead Capture & Retrieval, and differentiation in Email Signatures as part of a complete enterprise-ready platform.“Organizations don't want point solutions - they want a single platform that manages professional presence across every interaction,” said Manu Kumar, CEO and Founder of HiHello.“This quarter's recognition validates what we hear from customers every day: they want a single, scalable solution to unify their professional presence.”Leading with #1 RankingsHiHello secured multiple #1 placements this quarter, reinforcing its position as the top choice for teams looking to modernize their professional presence:● #1 in the Implementation Index for Digital Business Cards● #1 in the Mid-Market Implementation Index for Digital Business Cards● #1 in the Small-Business Implementation Index for Lead Capture● #1 in the Small-Business Results Index for Lead CaptureIn addition, HiHello earned Leader positions on multiple G2 Grids, spanning Lead Capture, Lead Retrieval, and Business Card Scanning.Lead Capture MomentumHiHello's fastest-growing category this quarter was Lead Capture & Retrieval, where the company earned the highest concentration of badges and advanced across multiple reports. Recognition included Best ROI, Best Results, and Fastest Implementation, underscoring HiHello's ability to help teams capture, enrich, and activate leads more effectively than traditional tools.From HiHello Events to HiHello Connect, customers are using HiHello to turn every interaction into measurable outcomes.Digital Business Card LeadershipAs the pioneer of the digital business card category, HiHello continues to lead the space it created. Recognition included Most Implementable and Highest User Adoption badges, further validating HiHello as the trusted standard for organizations replacing paper, improving conversions, and scaling brand presence.Standing Out in Email SignaturesEmail Signatures remain one of the most competitive categories HiHello participates in. This quarter, HiHello earned recognition as a High Performer and received strong Implementation and Usability Index placements.Here, HiHello stands apart as one of the only solutions offering enterprise-grade email signature management as part of a complete Professional Presence Platform. Customers gain centralized, automated signatures that connect seamlessly with digital business cards, events, and CRM workflows.“Recognition in a competitive category like email signatures underscores our differentiation,” said Scott Bonds, Head of Engineering at HiHello.“We're not just managing signatures - we're helping organizations unify their presence across every channel.”Customer-Backed ValidationUnlike vendor-submitted awards, G2 recognition is driven by verified customer reviews and outcomes. HiHello's 36 badges and 73 report inclusions reflect adoption across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise teams worldwide.Customers consistently highlight how quickly HiHello delivers value, with implementation averaging just one month and return on investment achieved in six months - the fastest among top competitors. HiHello also earned the Best Relationship badge, underscoring its commitment to world-class customer success.“Our customers tell us HiHello is helping them capture more leads, build stronger relationships, and grow their business,” said Rebekah Boon, Head of Customer Success.“This recognition from G2 validates the real-world impact we're delivering every day.”About HiHelloHiHello is the world's first Professional Presence Platform, trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide to elevate how people and companies show up professionally. From digital business cards to an advanced email signature manager and enterprise-ready lead capture tools, HiHello ensures every employee interaction is on-brand, consistent, and impactful. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Palo Alto, HiHello is redefining how modern organizations manage brand, presence, and relationships in the digital age.Learn more at .

