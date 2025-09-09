Nepal: Kathmandu's International Airport Closed Amid Widespread Protests

Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport will be closed with immediate effect because of widespread protests in the Asian country, the Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday.

The protests, which began on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, reignited despite the apps going back online.

At least 19 people were killed on Monday, and Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned "in order to take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems," he said in a statement.

Dissatisfaction has grown with political instability, corruption, and slow economic development in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people.

People aged 15-40 make up nearly 43 percent of the population, according to government statistics -- while unemployment hovers around 10 percent and GDP per capita is just $1,447, according to the World Bank.

The country became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw the Maoists brought into government, and the abolishment of the monarchy.

Since then, a revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled public perceptions that the government is out of touch.

Since Friday, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which was not blocked.

