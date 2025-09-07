Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Drilling To Expand Footprint At Horse Heaven

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is encouraged by initial results of its maiden Diamond Core Drill Program ("Drill Program" or "Program") being conducted at the Golden Gate Target ("Golden Gate") within the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho USA ("Horse Heaven").

Highlights

- All holes positive with 960m of drilling completed in 14 days.

- First four holes in maiden drilling program are encouraging for gold and tungsten at the Golden Gate Target at Resolution Minerals' Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project in Idaho, U.S.A.

- Visual mineralisation in the form of the tungsten ore mineral scheelite identified in the first three drill holes (100% of the logged holes).

- Fifth hole underway of planned Phase 1 drill program of up to 12 holes.

To date, the Company has completed four holes for 960 metres of a planned, 3,000 metre Phase 1 drill program of up to twelve holes.

Host rock mineral textures observed in the drill core are very similar to that observed at the adjacent Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project, including presence of quartz veins associated with fine grain sulphides, according to RML's local technical experts.

Scheelite, a tungsten ore mineral, has been visually identified in core in the first three holes, drillholes HHGG25-001, HHGG25-002 and HHGG25-003, using an ultraviolet lamp; the fourth hole has not been logged.

The key objective of the Phase 1 drill program at Horse Heaven is to confirm historical shallow drilling results and expand the mineralised footprint at Golden Gate. Assays for antimony and tungsten, not performed in prior historical drilling, will be a part of anticipated results together with confirming prior gold and silver assays.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is pleased to provide the following update of its maiden, Phase 1 Diamond Core Drilling Program ("Drill Program" or the "Program") over the Golden Gate Target at the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project located in Idaho, U.S.A. (Figure 2*).

Initial Phase 1 Diamond Core Drilling Results - Golden Gate Target - Horse Heaven

The planned Drill Program includes 3,000 metres of diamond core drilling over approximately 8 to 10 holes. To date, four HQ-sized diamond core holes have been completed (960m, 3,222ft) to downhole depths of approximately 260 metres (870 ft) (Table 1*).

The predominant lithology uncounted in drilling is a bleached, altered and locally oxidised quartzsericite to silicified felsic granite (Figure 4*), which is interpreted as being a granodiorite to monzonite of the Cretaceous Idaho Batholith.

The depth of oxidation in two drill holes (HHGG25-001 & HHGG25-002) is between 70 and 90 meters down-hole, or between approximately 40 and 50m vertical depth from surface.

Provided with the tremendous opportunity to confer with and obtain feedback from local technical experts who are familiar with Perpetua Resources' adjoining Stibnite Gold Project ("Stibnite"), RML's specially appointed geological team believe that the alteration and low temperature epithermal mineralisation, and vein textures visually observed in drill core from HHGG25-001, HHGG25-002, and HHGG25-003 at Golden Gate are very similar to that observed at Stibnite including presence of quartz veins associated with fine grained sulphides, and presence of finegrained sulphides in sheared fault gouge.

Tungsten mineralisation, occurring as scheelite (CaWO4), has been observed by using a shortwave/longwave UV lamp in sections of core from drillholes HHGG25-001, HHGG25-002, and HHGG25-003 at Golden Gate. Please note the fourth hole completed has not yet been logged.

A sky-blue coloured fluorescence under UV light that is diagnostic of scheelite has been observed in a number of intervals (Figure 1*), including in, but not limited to:

HHGG25-002 from 73.0m to 73.15m (239.5ft to 240.0ft) downhole interval;

HHGG25-003 from 0.6m to 0.75m (2.0ft to 2.5ft downhole) downhole interval; and

HHGG25-003 from 3.0m to 3.3m (9.9ft to 10.8ft) downhole interval.

Tungsten had not been previously assayed for in prior historical drilling despite the area being a tungsten producer for the US government in the 1950's.

Cautionary Statement: The Company notes that the use of shortwave ultraviolet light to identify scheelite (CaWO4), which fluoresces a typical bright sky-blue, is effective at identifying the presence of scheelite, but should not be used as an indication of possible assay results.

Fluorescence of scheelite, sometimes associated with gold mineralisation, has been used by geologists for decades in the search for tungsten deposits. However, Investors should note that at this stage, it is too early for the Company to make a determinative view on the abundance of scheelite, which will require laboratory-confirmed assay results.

Figure 1*: Sections of drill core from Drillholes HHGG25-002 & - HHGG25-003 at the Golden Gate Target of the Horse Heaven Project, with drill core on the left and the same drill core exposed under shortwave UV light on the right indicating the presence of scheelite (tungsten mineralisation CaWO3). See Figure 3 for the location of the drillholes.

(a) Upper-most images*: Photo of drill core sample from Drillhole HHGG25-003 (2.0ft to 2.5 ft downhole depth) showing a heavily oxidised mineralised quartz-feldspar altered intrusive, with manganese quartz veins and disseminated 4% scheelite estimated of core section. For clarity: Mineralised mineral: Disseminated scheelite (4%).

(b) Central images*: Photo of drill core sample from Drillhole HHGG25-003 (9.9ft to 10.8 ft downhole depth) showing an oxidised manganese-quartz mineralised vein cross-cutting altered quartz-feldspar intrusive, with 2% scheelite estimated of core section. For clarity: Mineralised mineral: Vein type scheelite (2%).

(c) Lower-most images*: Photo of drill core sample from Drillhole HHGG25-002 (239.5ft to 240ft downhole depth) showing an oxidised mineralised quartz vein cross-cutting altered quartz-feldspar intrusive, with 0.5% scheelite estimated of core section. For clarity: Mineralised mineral: Vein type scheelite (0.5%).

For purposes of background, past drilling results for gold assays at the Golden Gate Target (RML ASX release 11 June 2025; See also Figure 3* for the location of the drillholes) include drill intersections of:

Drill hole 87-GGR-31: 85.34m at 0.937g/t gold (true width unknown), including 38.10m at 1.459g/t gold; and

Drill hole 86-GGR-01: 30.48m at 1.354g/t gold (true width unknown).

Structural analysis will follow the current Program so that true width intervals for current, past and future drilling at Golden Gate can be estimated.

Drilling is being conducted by Evolve Exploration Ltd using a Multipower MP500 modular core rig.

Horse Heaven - Discussion & Next Steps

Resolution is highly encouraged by the initial drilling results at Golden Gate. Holes to date have:

Intersected oxidised and altered granodiorite/monazite believed part of the Cretaceous Idaho Batholith; and

Intersected visual scheelite (with the use of a UV lamp) which is a tungsten ore mineral.

The fifth hole of up to 12 holes of the Program is currently being drilled.

It is the intention of RML to conduct multi-element assay tests for targeted intervals of drillholes for this Program. Focus sampling will be over intervals with visualising identified scheelite.

Various options are being considered to accelerate drilling, subject to securing a second drill rig, to complete this round of drilling by 1 October 2025.

RML's CEO of U.S. Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented:

"The drilling is more encouraging than initially expected, with alteration textures similar to the adjoining Stibnite mine and visible tungsten as scheelite in all logged holes to date. Initial assay results are eagerly awaited, not just for gold and silver, but for tungsten as well which had not been assayed for in this area, despite previous workings. What is also exciting is that this target is only a postage stamp size in a much larger project."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">









Aharon Zaetz Executive Director Resolution Minerals Ltd M: +61 424 743 098 ... Jane Morgan Investor Relations Jane Morgan Management M: +61 405 555 618 ...