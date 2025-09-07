Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market To Reach $8 Billion By 2029 With 7.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market Size And Growth?

The porcelain and ceramic mosaics market size has seen a robust growth in the previous years. It is projected to increase from $5.58 billion in 2024 to $6.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth during the past periods is linked to factors such as urban development and the rise in residential housing, an increase in bathroom and kitchen renovations, growth in commercial construction, preferences of consumers for aesthetically pleasing interiors, and government initiatives aimed at infrastructure development.

Expectations are high for a substantial rise in the porcelain and ceramic mosaics market in the coming years. The market is set to reach $8.00 billion in 2029, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this surge during the forecast period include growing interest in environmentally friendly tiles, increased disposable income in emerging economies, the rise of smart homes and luxury residences, an escalation in renovation and remodeling tasks, and a boost in the demand for slip-resistant tiles. The period also predicts trends like the acceptance of 3D and textured mosaic tiles, widespread use of larger mosaic tiles, the popularity of customized and designer mosaics, an increase in demand for more slip-resistant tiles, usage of recycled materials in tile manufacturing, and advances in digital printing technology for tile imagery.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market?

The burgeoning need for environmentally friendly and sustainable construction materials is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the porcelain and ceramic mosaics market in the future. Such materials, designed to limit their environmental impact through reduced emissions, energy efficiency, and the incorporation of recycled or renewable resources, are sought after primarily due to an increased consciousness about the environment and the desire to lessen the carbon footprint from construction-related activities. This growing demand bodes well for the usage of porcelain and ceramic mosaics, given these materials' durability, low emissions, and their composition often involving natural or recycled elements, thus aligning with objectives of green construction. As a case in point, the U.S. Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in July 2024, that they were involved in more than 46,000 residential projects that had received certification under the LEED green building rating system. With 2023 witnessing a near 5% uptick in new LEED residential project applications, it's clear to see why the escalating demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable construction materials is a major catalyst for the growth of the porcelain and ceramic mosaics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market?

Major players in the Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Mohawk Industries Inc.

. Porcelanosa Grupo A.I.E.

. Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft

. RAK Ceramics PJSC

. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

. Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

. Internacional de Cerámica S.A.B. de C.V.

. Bisazza S.p.A.

. Iris Ceramica Group S.p.A.

. Cersanit S.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market In The Globe?

In the porcelain and ceramic mosaic market , leading companies are prioritizing the introduction of ingenious solutions like textured finishes to bolster aesthetic charm and boost slip resistance. These surface treatments, characterized by their non-smooth, tactile nature, work to enhance slip resistance and amplify the visual attraction of porcelain and ceramic mosaics by providing depth, organic beauty, and higher functionality for both interior and exterior usage. As an example, Emser Tile, LLC, situated in the United States and known for its manufacturing prowess, unveiled the terramor collection in March 2024. This included textured glazed porcelain tiles with heightened slip resistance and natural aesthetic appeal in four expansive formats and a palette of five rich earthy tones. The collection takes advantage of a specialized glazing method that produces a truly textural finish, further deepening surface dimension and improving function. These tiles are especially appropriate for spaces where style and security are vital, such as bathrooms, kitchens, patios, and commercial zones. The terramor collection thrives in high-traffic settings where architecture cannot be sacrificed as it blends durability, slip resistance, and aesthetic elegance perfectly.

How Is The Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market Segmented?

The porcelain and ceramic mosaics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mosaic Tile Bathrooms Type, Mosaic Tile Kitchens Type, Mosaic Tile Pools Type, Other Types

2) By Product Type: Glazed, Unglazed, Matte, Glossy, Other Product Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Mosaic Tile Bathrooms Type: Wall Mosaic Tiles, Floor Mosaic Tiles, Shower Mosaic Tiles

2) By Mosaic Tile Kitchens Type: Backsplash Mosaic Tiles, Countertop Mosaic Tiles, Floor Mosaic Tiles

3) By Mosaic Tile Pools Type: Pool Waterline Mosaic Tiles, Pool Floor Mosaic Tiles, Pool Wall Mosaic Tiles

4) By Other Types: Accent Mosaic Tiles, Ceiling Mosaic Tiles, Outdoor Mosaic Tiles

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Porcelain And Ceramic Mosaics, the Asia-Pacific region held the position of being the leading market in 2024. The report showcases expected growth projections for the region. Moreover, the documented regions in the report included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

