The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Offsite Construction Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.9% Through 2025-2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Offsite Construction Market?

The market size for offsite construction has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years. Projected to increase from $172.42 billion in 2024 to $185.03 billion in 2025, it is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This surge during the historical period can be credited to an upswing in urban migration, expansion of the middle-class demographic, growth in commercial space developments, escalating demand for personalized residential spaces, and the increasing international scope of construction projects.

The size of the offsite construction market is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $241.99 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors propelling this growth over the forecast period include an uptick in construction activities related to tourism, increased government infrastructure expenditure, elevation in the refurbishment and renovation of already existing buildings, burgeoning demand for disaster relief housing services, and rising demographic in suburban and semi-urban regions. Key trends identified for the forecast period encompass the adoption of digital twin technology, the use of blockchain for managing projects, assembly aided by augmented reality (AR), surveying and inspecting sites with drones, and the implementation of energy-saving prefabrication systems.

Download a free sample of the offsite construction market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Offsite Construction Market?

The uptick in the demand for eco-friendly building methods is projected to stimulate the expansion of the offsite construction market. Such methods involve the incorporation of design plans, resources, and technology that curb environmental degradation, boost energy conservation, and nurture the health and comfort of dwellers throughout the lifespan of a structure. The surge in ecologically compliant building techniques results from stringent environment-related mandates necessitating a shift towards construction methods that are low in emissions and high in energy-efficiency. These nature-friendly building methods underpin offsite construction by slashing material wastage, turbocharging energy efficiency and restraining environmental damage via precise, factory-regulated production techniques. For example, in July 2024, more than 46,000 residential plans secured certification via the LEED green building grading scheme as per the US-based Green Building Council, a non-profit entity. This is approximately a 5% increase in the registration of new LEED residential projects as compared to 2023. Hence, the growing demand for ecologically sound building methods is fuelling the expansion of the offsite construction market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Offsite Construction Market?

Major players in the Offsite Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Sekisui House

. Skanska AB

. Fluor Corporation

. Lendlease Corporation

. Taylor Wimpey

. Clayton Homes

. ATCO LTD

. Fleetwood Australia

. Red Sea International Company

. Falcon Structures

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Offsite Construction Market In The Future?

Leading companies engaged in the offsite construction industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions such as manufacturing and assembly design facilities. These solutions aim to bolster construction efficiency and augment the overall quality and affordability of building processes. Controlled spaces like the manufacturing and assembly design facilities efficiently design, produce, and assemble parts before shipment, enhancing production processes, guaranteeing high quality and facilitating mass fabrication. For example, in May 2025, the Turner Construction Company, an American firm, established a subsidiary, xPL Offsite. This was designed to harness innovative offsite manufacturing methods to boost construction productivity and pace. By introducing a unique platform that merges design for manufacturing and assembly (DfMA) principles with digital fabrication, it makes prefabrication scalable, provides visibility into real-time projects, and encourages cross-trade collaboration. This results in faster construction timelines, reduced waste, and solutions to the issue of skilled labor scarcity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Offsite Construction Market Report?

The offsite construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Construction Type: Modular Construction, Prefabricated Panels, Volumetric Construction, Component Assembly, Other Construction Types

2) By Material: Concrete, Wood, Steel, Other Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Modular Construction: Permanent Modular Buildings, Relocatable Modular Buildings, Steel Frame Modules, Wood Frame Modules, Concrete Modules

2) By Prefabricated Panels: Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), Precast Concrete Panels, Sandwich Panels, Curtain Wall Panels, Timber Frame Panels

3) By Volumetric Construction: Complete Room Modules, Bathroom Pods, Kitchen Pods, Utility Modules, Staircase Modules

4) By Component Assembly: Roof Trusses, Floor Cassettes, Wall Frames, Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Assemblies, Facade Components

5) By Other Construction Types: Hybrid Construction Systems, Three-Dimensional (3D) Printed Building Elements, Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Systems, Panelized Masonry Units, Lightweight Steel Frames

View the full offsite construction market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Offsite Construction Market?

In 2024, the Offsite Construction Global Market Report identified North America as the dominant region. Its growth status for the following year is projected in the report. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Offsite Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction Global Market Report 2025

report/Construction-Global-Market-Report

Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2025

report/nonresidential-building-construction-global-market-report

Buildings Construction Global Market Report 2025

report/buildings-construction-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.