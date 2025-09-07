Dataglobal Hub's GDAI 2025 Showcases The World's Brightest Minds In Data And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference (GDAI 2025), the biggest virtual tech conference organized by DataGlobal Hub, was concluded with resounding success, uniting participants from various countries across the globe for three days of groundbreaking discussions, practical workshops, and dynamic networking. From August 22nd to 24th, 2025, the conference energized the global data and AI community, offering unparalleled access to thought leaders, industry pioneers, and emerging voices shaping the future of intelligent technologies.

Driven by our mission to make data and AI accessible, inclusive, and actionable, DataGlobal Hub curated a world-class agenda across three distinct tracks AI & Data Innovation, Enterprise Data Strategy & Leadership, and The Future of Work & AI in Society . Each track delivered fresh insights, real-world strategies, and forward-looking perspectives that will guide enterprises, governments, and individuals into the next phase of digital transformation.







What set GDAI 2025 apart was its energy and inclusivity. Leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and students engaged side-by-side in thought-provoking sessions that ranged from ethical AI governance and enterprise transformation to workforce empowerment and societal impact. The result was more than a conference it was a global convergence of ideas, collaboration, and inspiration that will ripple well beyond the virtual stage.

Spotlighting our Hall of fame Speakers



Dr Joe Perez : Dr. Joe Perez, Amazon Best-Selling Author and Executive Board Member at Digital Directors Network, kicked off GDAI 2025 as the Main Keynote Speaker , delivering a thought-provoking opening keynote speech and also a wonderful session titled "When a Tool is Not a Tool: AI Gone C.O.L.D. (Creativity, Objectivity, Liability, and Dependability)." With 19K+ LinkedIn followers and a global reputation for insight and clarity, Dr. Perez challenged attendees to rethink AI's evolving role beyond the hype-toward responsibility, impact, and innovation.

Vijaykumar Jangamashetti : Senior Google Cloud Consulting Architect, Trusted Advisor, Keynote Speaker & Research Scholar. 38k+ LinkedIn Followers, brought his wealth of experience to GDAI 2025 with an insightful session on "Unleashing the Power of Generative AI: A Deep Dive into Google Cloud Gemini and Beyond."

Sheena Yap Chan , Wall Street Journal & Publishers Weekly Bestselling Author, Keynote Speaker, featured on FOX, NBC News, MindValley, Manila Times, delivered speeches for NASA, Live Nation, UKG. 31k+ LinkedIn Followers, delivered a powerful talk at GDAI 2025 on "Confidence in the Age of AI: Leading with Humanity in a Tech-Transformed Workforce," inspiring attendees to lead boldly as technology reshapes the workplace.

Brenton House : Brenton House is a renowned tech influencer with over half a million YouTube subscribers and Principal Cybersecurity & AI Advisor, captivated the GDAI 2025 audience with his futuristic session, "[SPOILERS] 20 Minutes into the MCP Future," offering bold insights at the intersection of AI, security, and digital transformation.

Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi : He is the Founder & CEO Data Science Nigeria, CEO & CO-Founder EqualyzAI, during his session at the conference, he explored the title "Designing AI That Thinks in Local Dialects: Powering the Future with Indigenous Intelligence."

Savi Grover : Grover is the NBC's Software Quality Assurance Engineer, Ex-Ford Senior Software Quality Engineer shared deep insight during the conference while exploring the title "Innovations in Software Maintainability & Testing Using AL/ML Tools."

Anil Pantangi : The Delivery Executive, AI & Analytics Capgemini. Also the Ex-Amazon Snr Product & Tech Leader (AI/ML) Anil spoke about "Designing for Outcomes: Accelerate Innovation and AI Impact" sharing in depth knowledge about the topic.

Anandan Dhanaraj : Anandan Dhanaraj, Vice President of Software Development at BNY Mellon. Anandan brought deep insight during the conference on the topic "Real-Time Financial Data Architecture: Building Resilient Pipelines for High-Frequency Markets."

Alok Singh : Alok Singh, Engineering Manager at Deloitte, during his session at the conference, brought deep insight while discussing the topic "Scaling Trust: Ethical Governance and Real-Time Intelligence in AI-Powered Data Platforms."

Pradeep Kiran Veeravalli : Pradeep Kiran Veeravalli, Senior Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce, shared deep insights at GDAI 2025 during his session, "Scaling Intelligent Automation with AI and Cloud for Enterprise Efficiency." Drawing from his experience in enterprise-scale systems, Pradeep explored how organizations can leverage AI and cloud technologies to streamline operations, enhance scalability, and drive meaningful business outcomes through intelligent automation.

Shanthi Sivakumar : Shanthi Sivakumar, digital health innovator, AI ethics advocate, and founder of FairFrame AI, delivered a powerful session at GDAI 2025, titled "Automation Without Abandonment: Designing AI That Builds Careers, Not Breaks Them." She explored how ethical AI design can support workforce development, emphasizing human-centered automation that enhances, rather than replaces, professional growth in the age of AI.

Koti Reddy Onteddu : Koti Reddy Onteddu, Senior Software Engineer at Flexera Global Inc, presented an impactful session at GDAI 2025 on "AI-Driven Invoice Automation: 80% Cost Reduction in Enterprise ERP Systems." He shared practical insights on leveraging AI to streamline financial workflows, significantly reduce operational costs, and modernize ERP processes for large-scale enterprise environments.

Natarajan Ravikumar : Natarajan Ravikumar, seasoned Technology Executive, delivered a powerful session at GDAI 2025 titled "AI-Driven Cloud Defense: Fortifying National Infrastructure Against Cyber Threats." He explored cutting-edge strategies that combine AI and cloud technologies to enhance national cybersecurity posture, protect critical infrastructure, and build resilient digital defenses in the face of evolving global threats.

Chetan Prakash Ratnawat : Chetan Prakash Ratnawat, Senior Manager and renowned Cybersecurity Architect & AI Strategist, brought forward a powerful perspective at GDAI 2025. With deep expertise in AI-driven risk management and digital security, he explored "Transforming Risk with Data and AI: Building Intelligent Cyber Insurance Platforms for the SME Market," highlighting how data intelligence and automation are revolutionizing cybersecurity and insurance for small and medium enterprises.

Shankar Narayanan SGS : Principal Architect at Microsoft and Snowflake Data Superhero, delivered an engaging session at GDAI 2025 on "Inside the Open Source Snowflake AI Toolkit: AI Innovation in the Data Cloud." Drawing from his deep expertise in data architecture and cloud platforms, he unpacked how open-source tools within the Snowflake ecosystem are enabling scalable, AI-powered innovation across modern data environments.

Vivekanandan Srinivasan : Senior Manager of GenAI Enablement at Verizon and also a Snowflake Data Superhero, presented on "Inside the Open Source Snowflake AI Toolkit: AI Innovation in the Data Cloud," offering unique insights from an enterprise enablement perspective. He highlighted real-world applications of the Snowflake AI Toolkit in accelerating GenAI adoption within large organizations, emphasizing performance, flexibility, and responsible data practices.

Shikhar Kwatra : Shikhar Kwatra, the youngest Indian Master Inventor and Partner Solutions Architect at OpenAI, brought deep technical brilliance to GDAI 2025 with his session, "Eval to Scale: Accelerating Generative AI from Experiment to Production with Model Distillation," revealing how to push GenAI beyond the lab into real-world scale.

Chris McGraw : Chris McGraw is the National Director for Permanent Placement Practice at Lorien and a seasoned expert in cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, shared practical leadership strategies in his GDAI 2025 session, "Level Up Your Leadership: A Technical Professional's Guide to Mastering Their First Management Role."

Pamela Paterson : Pamela Paterson is a two-time international best-selling author, keynote speaker, and seasoned business systems analyst and project manager, brought her global expertise to GDAI 2025 with her session, "Beyond Q&A: Plan and Conduct Stakeholder Interviews Like a Pro."

Pallav Laskar : Pallav Laskar, the Principal Software Engineer at Zscaler, explicitly talked on "AI-Driven Code Generation: Transforming Enterprise UI Development from OpenAPI to Production," opening the eye of the attendees by exposing in-depth knowledge about it.

Khuyen Tran : Khuyen Tran is the Founder of CodeCut and Senior Developer Advocate at Nixtla, brought deep insight to GDAI 2025 through two powerful sessions: "The Future of AI-Driven Time Series Forecasting" and "AI Is Transforming Business Forecasting – The Rise of Foundation Models for Time Series Forecasting." With experience spanning Accenture and NVIDIA, and a 109K+ LinkedIn following, she broke down complex forecasting advancements into clear, actionable strategies.

Queen Smith : Queen Smith is the Vice President & Enterprise Coach at Citibank and Founder & CEO of AgileCentric, brought her expertise to GDAI 2025 with her talk, "Data as Currency, Agility as Equity: Building Trust-Driven Ecosystems." Her insights into agility and trust resonated deeply with professionals navigating today's data landscape.

Sneha Singla : Sneha Singla is the Director of Software Engineering at Salesforce, joined GDAI 2025 with a thought-provoking session titled: "IC to Manager: Is it a Step Forward or Backward for You?" Drawing from her leadership journey, she unpacked the realities of transitioning from individual contributor to management-offering honest insights for tech professionals at a crossroads.

Vishal Gangarapu : Vishal Gangarapu is the Executive Director of Finance Data & Analytics at Mizuho Financial Group and former VP at Goldman Sachs, delivered a powerful session at GDAI 2025 titled: "Bridging the Data Divide: A Multi-Layered Approach to Cross-Asset Analysis in Investment Banking." Drawing on deep experience across top-tier financial institutions, he offered strategic insights into how investment banks can unify data architectures to unlock more precise, real-time cross-asset intelligence.

Vaibhav Anil Vora : Vaibhav Anil Vora is the Senior Cloud Technical Account Manager at Amazon Web Services and former Staff Escalations Engineer at Aruba–Hewlett Packard Enterprise, shared key strategies at GDAI 2025 in his session titled: "Beyond Boundaries: Implementing Zero Trust in AI-Driven Enterprises." Drawing from real-world enterprise experience, he explored how Zero Trust frameworks can be effectively adapted for modern AI infrastructures to enhance resilience, compliance, and trust in large-scale deployments.

Mary Grygleski : Mary Grygleski is the Director of Emerging Technologies at Callibrity, TEDx Speaker, and President of the Chicago Java Users Group, brought her signature energy and deep technical insight to GDAI 2025. In her sessions "Enter the Brave New World of GenAI" and "The Nitty-Gritty of RAGs in Generative AI," she unpacked the practical realities behind GenAI adoption and Retrieval-Augmented Generation, offering developers and tech leaders a grounded path to harness next-gen AI capabilities.

Ritesh Modi : Ritesh Modi, Principal AI Engineer at Microsoft and best-selling author of 10 books, shared expert insights at GDAI 2025 in his talk titled "Hallucination by Design: How Embedding Models Misunderstand Language." With a strong background in AI systems and developer education, Ritesh unpacked the critical challenges of language modeling and offered clarity on minimizing hallucinations in AI outputs.

Isaac Agya Koomson : Isaac Agya Koomson is the Founder & CEO of KIA-START UP CONSULT, explored "The Human + AI Hybrid: Reskilling for the Age of Generative AI and Prompt Engineering," focusing on the future of workforce skills in an AI-driven world.

Jayita Bhattacharyya : Jayita Bhattacharyya is the Data Scientist at Deloitte and experienced AI speaker, presented on "Alignment Faking in Large Language Models," shedding light on challenges in AI reliability and ethics.

Siddharth Parakh : Siddharth Parakh, Director of Engineering at Medable and published author, explored "Agentic APIs: How AI Agents are Redefining API Interactions," highlighting the future of AI-driven software integration.

Jeff Watkins : Jeff Watkins shared insights on "Symbiotic Futures: The Human-Machine Love Affair and the Evolution of Experience," exploring the deepening connection between humans and technology.

Matthew Livesey : Matthew Livesey is the Principal at ADC Consulting and former Data Solutions Cloud Lead at Danske Bank, unraveled "Model Context Protocol Demystified," shedding light on simplifying complex AI models for better understanding and application.

Enudeme Jonathan : Enudeme Jonathan, CEO of Zummit Africa and Co-Founder of Data Rango, explored "Africa's Entry to the League of AI Superpowers," highlighting the continent's rising influence and potential in the global AI landscape.

Aldan Creo : Aldan Creo, Technology Research Specialist at Accenture Lab and Fulbright Scholar, delivered a powerful session on "Knowledge Graphs + LLMs: What's the Latest in Research?," offering a deep dive into cutting-edge developments at the intersection of symbolic AI and generative models.

Ndubuisi 'Endee' Nezianya : Ndubuisi 'Endee' Nezianya, CEO & Founder of SF9 Fitness, shared powerful insights at GDAI 2025 in his session "The Science of Predictable Weight Loss: How SF9 Fitness Uses AI & Data to Deliver Results That Work," showcasing how data-driven health solutions are transforming the fitness industry.

Andrew Park : Andrew Park, Founder of Edensoft Labs, brought a timely perspective to GDAI 2025 with his session "Evolve to Stay Ahead: Your Software Career in the Age of AI," offering practical strategies for navigating and thriving in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Sowmya Moni : Sowmya Moni, Founder Director of Women in Big Data India Foundation and Managing Trustee of Inchara Charitable Trust, shared valuable insights during GDAI 2025 in her talk, "Agentic AI in Marketing: Driving Personalized Customer Experiences," exploring how AI agents are transforming the future of customer engagement through intelligent personalization.

Ayoade Adegbite : Ayoade Adegbite, Specialized Data Analytics Mentor at CareerFoundry and former Data Analyst Engineer at WirePick, delivered two insightful sessions at GDAI 2025: "Data Before AI: Building the Right Foundation for AI Readiness" and "The Hidden Costs of Bad Data: How to Identify and Fix Data Debt," emphasizing the critical role of data quality in successful AI implementation.

David Melamed : David Melamed, CTO & Co-Founder of Jit and former Senior Tech Lead in the Cloud Security CTO Office at Cisco, unpacked the security complexities of emerging technologies in his GDAI 2025 session, "New Protocol, New Threats: Navigating MCP's Emerging Security Challenges." His session provided deep insights into evolving threat landscapes and modern defense strategies.

Felipe Cabrini : Felipe Cabrini, Senior Software Architect and Cloud Specialist at Pagseguro Pagbank, and JAVA Instructor at FIAP São Paulo, shared practical strategies at GDAI 2025 in his session titled "Streamlining Code Reviews with Generative AI: Real-World Impact." His talk highlighted how AI is reshaping software development workflows through smarter, faster, and more efficient code review processes.

Roisin Bennett : Roisin, Chief AI Officer and Founder & CEO of MarketingMentors, joined GDAI 2025 to share practical strategies from the frontlines of AI adoption for small businesses. In her session, "AI as Your First Hire: Go-to-Market Strategies for Startups in the AI Era," she unpacked how startups can leverage AI as a foundational asset-accelerating growth, optimizing operations, and building smarter go-to-market strategies from day one.

Etibar Aliyev : Etibar Aliyev, Team Lead - AI at Google and a globally recognized voice in responsible AI innovation, brought deep technical insight to GDAI 2025. In his talk, "Beyond the Prompt: Powering Next-Gen AR/VR Experiences with Large Language Models,” he explored how LLMs are transforming immersive technologies-blending intelligence with interaction to shape the future of augmented and virtual realities.

Fatima-Bint Ibrahim : Fatima-Bint, Network Roaming Specialist at Bayobab and Co-Lead for PyCon Ghana User Groups, brought a youth-centered perspective to GDAI 2025. In her talk, "The AI-driven Career Shift: Empowering Youth in Africa's Tech Ecosystem," she spotlighted the transformative role of AI in unlocking new career paths, inspiring young talents across the continent to embrace innovation and lead Africa's digital future.

Prakash Rao : Cloud Architect at Accenture Japan, delivered expert insights during GDAI 2025 on "Millisecond AI: LLM Inference at the 5G Edge." His session explored cutting-edge methods for deploying large language models in ultra-low-latency environments, highlighting how edge computing and 5G infrastructure can enable real-time AI performance.

Marco González : Senior Software Engineer at Red Hat, also took the stage at GDAI 2025 with the session "Millisecond AI: LLM Inference at the 5G Edge." Bringing deep expertise in open-source systems, Marco explored the topic deep insight.

Partha Pritam Deka : Partha Pritam Deka, Senior Staff Engineer & Data Science Leader at Intel and best-selling ML author, shared insights on "From POC to Scalable AI: Turning AI Innovations into Business Impact."

Mikhail Lvovskii : Mikhail Lvovskii, Founder & Principal Consultant at BonaMente, explored the intersection of AI, leadership, and organizational strategy in his GDAI 2025 session "AI, Leadership & The Future of Work: How Organizations Must Rethink People Strategy to Stay Competitive."

Rahul Prasad : Rahul Prasad, Founder of RSTech Softwares and a seasoned strategist and speaker, shared practical insights on startup growth and innovation in his session "Entrepreneurship (Startup pe Charcha)" at GDAI 2025.

Ferry Haris : Ferry Haris, CEO of FEHA and a passionate CyberSecurity Advocate, explored the evolving landscape of compliance in his GDAI 2025 session titled "AI in Compliance: Redefining Security & Privacy for the Future."

Pooja RayChaudhuri : Pooja RayChaudhuri, Software Engineer at C3 AI and former Software Engineer at TikTok, delivered a sharp and insightful session at GDAI 2025 on "API-First Development: Future-Proofing Your Digital Infrastructure."

Samantha St-Louis (Allegrini) : Samantha St-Louis (Allegrini), CEO of CloudFirst AI and BeBaby, and AI Strategist at Smarter Consulting, brought deep technical clarity to GDAI 2025 with sessions like: "Dynamic AI Architectures: Building Scalable, Real-World Solutions in the Cloud," "The Lift-And-Shift is Breaking Your AI," and "AI in Patient Care: Designing Human-Centric Intelligent Solutions."

Paschal Onuorah : Paschal Onuorah, Perplexity AI Business Fellow and Senior Data Engineer at StyleSeat, delivered a thought-provoking session at GDAI 2025 title "From Cost to Value: Unleashing AI's Potential in Regulatory Compliance." With rich experience across startups and enterprise tech, Paschal explored how AI can turn compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage.

Jessica Ogwu : Jessica Ogwu, Production Engineer at Seplat Energy and ex-Data Engineer at Interswitch, shared how AI and Big Data are powering self-reconciling systems in her talk: "Building an Autonomous Back Office Product."

Sheena Salwan : Sheena Salwan explored "Unpacking Azure AI: A Rapid Tour through Microsoft's AI Ecosystem" during the conference, having great knowledge as a Data Scientist, NLP, Machine Learning, Gen AI, and LLMs. Sheena Salwan presentation justified the topic and left the audience with great insight.

Vijay Kumar Kola : Vijay Kumar Kola explored the topic AI & Machine Learning Transform Enterprise Software Testing for SAP & Salesforce where he gave in-depth knowledge about the subject matter.

Knut Relbe-Moe : CTO at Dapt AS and Microsoft MVP, delivered an insightful session titled "Get Your Agents Going in SharePoint" - exploring AI agent deployment within Microsoft environments.

Tiffany Spencer : Tiffany Spencer, brought a powerful message to GDAI 2025 with her session, "Bridging the Digital Divide: Using AI and CRM to Build Equitable Tech Ecosystems." Drawing from her work in transforming communities through ethical tech and equitable data, Tiffany highlighted how AI and CRM technologies can be intentionally designed to close access gaps and foster inclusive innovation.

Reena Chandra : Amazon Senior Engineer, during the conference explored the topic "Reducing Latency and Enhancing Accuracy in LLM Inference through Firmware-Level Optimization." Giving practical and real-life examples on how to reduce latency in LLMs.

Edward Morgan : Founder & CTO at Gordian Knot, Ex-Associate Director of Engineering at Chewy, C100 Award Recipient, Recognized by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. "Hiring With AI: Pitfalls and Possibilities," exploring the challenges and opportunities of AI in recruitment.

Madhuri Koripalli : Madhuri, Software Engineer II at Microsoft and former engineer at Tesla, Dell EMC, and Verizon, shared practical insights on "AI Copilots for Database Professionals: Transforming Data Management with Intelligent Assistance" spotlighting how AI is reshaping the future of data handling.

Alison Cossette : Alison Cossette, Data Science Strategist and Developer Advocate at Neo4j, brought fresh perspective to GDAI 2025 with her talks on "The Hidden Patterns of Agentic AI How Context Shapes Intelligence" and "Dynamic Data Intelligence: Enabling Proactive Governance and Risk Management in AI Systems." A true voice at the intersection of AI, data, and governance.

Aquayemi-Claude Akinsanya : Akinsanya, CEO & Founder of Garnetts Clothing Brand, global inclusion advocate, and environmental champion, joined GDAI 2025 with insights on "Business Development" rooted in purpose, accessibility, and innovation. A voice pushing boundaries for inclusive growth and global impact.

Chinazor Vivian Kalu : Chinazor, Senior Programme Manager at Niyo Group and UK Black Tech Resident Technologist, brought her empowering message to GDAI 2025 with "From Confusion to Clarity: A Proven Blueprint to Master In-Demand Digital Skills and Build Thought Leadership." A true advocate for digital inclusion and representation in tech.

Kshitij Kumar : Kshitij, ranked among the World's Top 100 Chief Data Officers and Top 40 Chief AI/Analytics Officers, delivered a powerful session at GDAI 2025 on "Building Data Literacy A Cultural Shift." With his rich leadership background at OneFootball and Data Hat AI, he broke down complex concepts into actionable insights for every attendee.

Santosh Kumar : Santosh Kumar, Technical Leader-AI at HCL Tech and Senior Member of IEEE, shared deep industry insights at GDAI 2025 in his session on "Leveraging AI to Detect and Prevent Insurance Fraud." With over 10K+ LinkedIn followers and authorship to his name, he explored the challenges, innovations, and future trends transforming the insurance landscape through AI.

Vaishnavi Gudur : Vaishnavi Gudur, Senior Software Engineer at Microsoft and AI Frontier Ambassador, delivered key insights at GDAI 2025 on ethical AI, cloud compliance, and transforming software development with AI-driven requirements engineering.

Rishi Nareshbhai Lad : Rishi, Principal Integration Engineer at ModernaTx and award-winning innovator, shared how real-time data integration through APIs is driving operational excellence in the pharmaceutical industry at GDAI 2025.

Samuel Iheagwam : Samuel Iheagwam, Senior Data Developer & DBA at Qore Technologies, walked us through building scalable and resilient data systems-bridging concept to execution with practical insights at GDAI 2025.

Barkha Herman : Barkha Herman, Founder of WiTVoices and South Florida Women in Technology, explored "The Collision of Real-Time Analytics and Observability," sharing insights on cutting-edge tech trends.

Tafida Balarabe : Senior Data Analyst - II at Revolut, participated in a highly engaging Fireside Chat with Industry Leaders at GDAI 2025. Bringing sharp analytical perspective and industry experience to the conversation, Tafida contributed valuable insights on data-driven innovation, leadership, and the evolving AI landscape in global fintech.

Rachel Roumeliotis : Being the Intel, Director - Open Source Strategy, Rachel discussed "Spurring Technical Innovation via Open Source," drawing from her wealth of knowledge.

Ranganath Taware : Is the Chief Architect at Capgemini America Inc. During the conference, Taware explored the topic "From Legacy to Intelligence: Architecting AI-Driven Telecom Transformation at Scale."

Harpreet Paramjeet Singh : Harpreet Paramjeet Singh, the Principal Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft Corp, explored "Redefining Cloud Communication with Real-Time AI for Performance and Security" during his session.

Shashank Murali Menon : Shashank Murali Menon works at the Rochester Institute of Technology. During GDAI 2025, Murali Menon explored the topic "Beyond Automation: The Strategic Imperative of Human-AI Collaboration for Enterprise Leadership."

Shannon C. Ryan : Shannon C. Ryan, VP of Marketing at Veritas Automata, shared insights on "Navigating the Digital Evolution: A Technologist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Innovation."

Alfred Ojukwu : Alfred Ojukwu, Founder & CEO of Data Science Nigeria and EqualyzAI, presented "Designing AI That Thinks in Local Dialects: Powering the Future with Indigenous Intelligence."

Er. Ms. Kritika : Er. Ms. Kritika, award-winning cybersecurity researcher and author, spoke on "Cybersecurity as a Service (CaaS): How AI is Enabling Scalable Protection for Enterprises."

Hridesh Sharma : Software Engineer at Brudite Private Limited, Principal Solution Architect, AWS & Python Specialist. Session: "Architecting AI-Driven Applications: Lessons from Real-World Projects."

Emmanuel Boniface : Emmanuel Boniface, Machine Learning Mentor at Aifinite Learning and Researcher at University of Nigeria, Nsukka, shared insights on AI-driven solutions for social impact in healthcare and mental health at GDAI 2025.

Paula García Esteban : Paula, Top Voice LinkedIn Data Visualization Specialist and ML Instructor at LinkedIn Learning, delivered a session on unlocking data insights through user-centered Power BI report design at GDAI 2025.

Simon Müller : Simon is the Managing Director & CTO at watxx, Co-Founder of triebwerk, and Lecturer at IU University of Applied Sciences, Simon presented at GDAI 2025 on "Bringing LLMs into IoT devices – The Next Evolution of Intelligent Systems" and "Building an Entire Organization in One Line – Lessons Learned from Venture Building with AI."

Mary Njoki Waweru : Being an AI Trainer, Specialist & Strategist with years of experience, Mary presented at GDAI 2025 on "Future-Proofing the Workforce: AI Upskilling for Professionals in a Rapidly Evolving Digital Economy."

Taeyang Kim : Taeyang Kim, Machine Learning Engineer at Pattern Inc, showcased cutting-edge advancements at GDAI 2025 with his session, "TrendVision: An End-to-End Guide to AI-Powered Marketing Video Generation SaaS Deployment." His presentation highlighted innovative approaches to leveraging AI in marketing technology, emphasizing practical deployment strategies for scalable SaaS solutions.

Shari Oswald : Microsoft 365 Solutions Architect & Consultant, LinkedIn Author & Instructor, inspired audiences at GDAI 2025 with her talk, "Unlock the Potential: Kickstarting Your Journey with Dataverse." She provided valuable insights on harnessing Dataverse to accelerate digital transformation and empower business solutions.

Lianne Potter : Lianne Potter, an award-winning digital and cyber anthropologist, keynote speaker, and podcast host, brought her expertise to GDAI 2025 with the session titled "Wearable, Shareable... Unbearable? The IoT and AI Tech Nobody Asked For but Cybercriminals Love." She explored how emerging IoT and AI technologies, while promising innovation, may inadvertently open new doors for cybercriminals.

Jeff Watkins : Jeff Watkins, a seasoned cybersecurity technology leader and author, joined Lianne Potter in co-presenting the session "Wearable, Shareable... Unbearable? The IoT and AI Tech Nobody Asked For but Cybercriminals Love." With a focus on the intersection of human behavior and cybersecurity, Jeff offered insights into how overlooked aspects of tech design and deployment can create significant vulnerabilities in the digital ecosystem.

Sharanya Vasudev Prasad : The Cybersecurity, Networking, and AI Product Manager at Cisco, spoke at GDAI 2025 on "Zero Trust Architecture: Fortifying Enterprise Security in the Age of Distributed Work," highlighting strategies to strengthen security in modern, distributed enterprises.

Shahzeb Akhtar : Director of IP Strategy & Technology at UnitedLex, presented "The Evolution of NLP: From Statistical Foundations to Generative AI Revolution" at GDAI 2025, exploring the transformative journey of natural language processing technologies.

Tarun Parmar : The Principal Software Engineer at Skyworks Solutions and former Senior Data Engineer at Tesla, took the GDAI 2025 stage with a powerful session on "Autonomous Process Control via Cloud-Based Reinforcement Learning Agents," showcasing how advanced RL models are revolutionizing intelligent automation at scale.

Bunny Kaushik : Solutions Architect at AWS, delivered an impactful session at GDAI 2025 titled "How Generative AI is Reshaping Capital Markets," offering deep insights into how GenAI is driving innovation, efficiency, and transformation across financial ecosystems.

Ebunoluwa Arimoro : The Founder of Jobapay AI, took the stage at GDAI 2025 with the session "How AI Can Help Emerging Tech Leaders Scale Fast," sharing actionable strategies and powerful insights on leveraging AI to accelerate growth, leadership, and innovation in emerging markets.

Dr. Quentin Reul : The Director of Global AI Strategy and Solutions at expert.ai, Dr. Quentin Reul delivered a compelling session on "How to Surface & Address Your Customers' Pain Points?" exploring how advanced AI-driven language understanding can uncover hidden customer frustrations and turn insights into actionable improvements.

Karan Lulla : The Senior Software Engineer at Apple gave a wonderful and remarkable presentation on the topic "Python-Based GPU Testing Pipelines: Enabling Zero-Failure Production Lines." Karan gave deeper sight during his session.

Nikhil Kassetty : Software Engineer and recognized AI and Fintech thought leader, shared powerful insights at GDAI 2025 in his talk titled "Inclusive by Design: How Fintech and AI Are Powering Community-Driven Finance." His session explored how emerging technologies are reshaping financial access and equity for underserved communities.

Niyati P : Software ML Lead at Google, took the GDAI 2025 stage with her session titled "AI Reasoning Model Comparison: Evaluating the Next Frontier in Data and AI Innovations." Her talk provided deep technical insights into evaluating advanced AI reasoning models and their role in shaping the future of intelligent systems.

Dippu Kumar Singh : Dippu, a seasoned expert in data, computer vision, and generative AI/LLMs, delivered two impactful talks at GDAI 2025: "The Data Driven Intelligence Innovation Lifecycle" and "Human Rights by Design." He highlighted the path from experimentation to real-world value-underscoring the need for trust and responsibility in AI.

Kuber Jain : Kuber, a Data Analytics expert with 10+ years in SaaS growth, spoke at GDAI 2025 on "Building High-Impact Data Teams" and "Operationalizing AI/ML with Governance and Self-Service BI," offering practical insights for data-driven leadership.

Naga Sai Mrunal Vuppala : Naga is a senior software engineer and AI advocate in the U.S. health insurance sector, Naga shared practical insights at GDAI 2025 during his session, "Transforming Healthcare with AI-Driven Data Automation: Lessons from the Field." He drew from over a decade of experience in EDI, interoperability, and intelligent automation to spotlight AI's real-world impact in healthcare.

Abdullah Khalid : Abdullah is an AI Lead at EMS - UK, known for applying advanced AI technologies like digital twins, reinforcement learning, and CV2X to real-world challenges. At GDAI 2025, he delivered a compelling session titled "Regulating AI: Balancing Innovation with Responsibility," addressing how to responsibly govern AI without stifling progress.

Dharmendra Ahuja : Ahuja, a multi-cloud Certified Solution Architect and DevSecOps/Data Engineer with 18+ years in IT, shared powerful strategies at GDAI 2025. In his talk, "Transforming Software Delivery: Boosting Speed, Quality, and Security with Scalable CI/CD," he explored how modern DevOps tools can drive faster, more secure, and efficient software delivery at scale.

Hemant Pawar : Hemant, a tech executive with 20+ years of experience in healthcare and supply chain transformation, took the virtual stage at GDAI 2025. As Program Director at Zeal-Tech for Kaiser Permanente, he scaled telehealth from 1,000 to over 50,000 daily visits during COVID-19. In his session, "Bridging the Care Divide: AI-Powered Telehealth Innovation for Equitable Healthcare Delivery," he highlighted how AI can drive scalable and inclusive healthcare solutions.

Varun Raj Duvalla : Varun, a Data Scientist at PayPal, shared his expertise at GDAI 2025 on "AI-Driven Financial Crisis Prediction: Implementing Next-Generation Risk Management Systems," highlighting how advanced forecasting models drive growth and risk management.

Nithya Subramaniam : Nithya, Senior Product Designer with a background in AI and UX, led workshops at GDAI 2025 on "From Friction to Flow: Redesigning Workflows with the 3C Model of Invisible Automation" and "Invisible Delight: Designing AI Experiences Users Don't Notice-But Never Want to Lose," focusing on human-centered AI design.

Gbenga Akingbulere : Gbenga, Staff Software Engineer at Palo Alto Networks and award-winning author, spoke on "Strategies for Responsible Data Use and Model Integrity in the Age of Generative AI" at GDAI 2025, sharing insights on AI-powered cybersecurity, financial fraud prevention, and ethical AI adoption across Africa.

Sureshkumar Karuppuchamy : Sureshkumar, Senior Engineering Leader at eBay, addressed "Modernizing at Scale: API Evolution, Platform Transformation, and AI-Driven Acceleration" at GDAI 2025, detailing his work in transforming legacy platforms with scalable, cloud-native AI infrastructure.

Apurva Godghase : Apurva, Senior Computer Vision Engineer at Brambles with 7+ years in R&D, shared insights at GDAI 2025 on "Unlocking the Power of Computer Vision: Transforming Industries with AI and GenAI."

Satya Prakash Mohapatra : Satya, Engineering Manager with 15+ years experience in J2EE and intelligent automation, spoke on "Intelligent Automation & Transformation with AI" at GDAI 2025.

Sravan Reddy Kathi : Sravan, Software Engineer specializing in enterprise Java and SAP integration, presented "Modernizing Enterprise Codebases for AI: Lessons from Large-Scale Java Library Migrations" at GDAI 2025.

Srinivasan Pakkirisamy : Srinivasan, Technical Director at SPL Consulting Inc with 22+ years experience in multi-cloud ERP solutions, spoke on "Mastering Multi-Cloud ERP Integration: A Framework for Data Normalization and Synchronization" at GDAI 2025.

Raja Krishna : Raja, Senior Software Engineer at LOOP, shared expertise on "How to Build Agentic Workflows for Your Business" at GDAI 2025.

Sanath Chilakala : Sanath, Director of Data and AI with 18 years in healthcare, finance, and life insurance, spoke on "The Great AI Scaling Bottleneck & The Neural Enterprise: Architecting AI-First Organizations Through TOGAF Evolution."

Mark Mosley : Mark, digital transformation leader with experience at Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and ServiceNow, presented "How Customer Success is Shaping the Future of AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data."

Krishna Chaitanya Yarlagadda : The Senior Manager- Digital Strategy Execution at Mercury Financial was present at the conference and he delivered a great talk on the topic "AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing for Revenue Growth."

Madeline Zhang : Madeline Zhang is a Senior Software Engineer & Content Creator and, at the conference, Madeline Zhang talked about "How AI Is Changing the Game for Content Creators (& Why Engineers Should Care)." Zhang gave an in-depth view of what the topic entails and balance things up.

Hemant Soni : Hemant, Telecom and Technology leader at Capgemini, delivered insights on "Agentic AI is revolutionizing telecom contact centers by presenting independent AI framework & AI-Powered Strategies for Revolutionizing Media and Entertainment in the Metaverse."

Pratik Sheth : Pratik, AI product management expert focused on scalable tooling and user experience, spoke at GDAI 2025 on "Automating Intelligence: How AI is Reshaping Business Processes and Decision-Making."

Elisa Janson Jones : Certified AI ConsultantTM and digital transformation leader, Elisa captivated the audience with her talk, "APEX Prompt Sequence: From One-Shot Guesswork to Board-Ready Results," offering frameworks to elevate prompt engineering for business decision-making.

Samson Adegbenro : Samson is a seasoned risk management expert, he shared timely insights in his session, "AI Governance & Risk Management," highlighting how organizations can mitigate third-party risks through responsible AI oversight.

Cigil Achenkunju : Cigil is the strategic data advisor and analytics leader, at the conference Cigil led a compelling session on "Evaluation Framework: Generative AI in Operation," offering practical strategies for measuring AI performance at scale.

Mohan Krishna Mannava : a tech leader with over a decade in data and AI, spoke on "Elevating Customer Experience: The AI and Data Advantage," exploring how AI can personalize and enhance customer journeys.

Raghavender Puchhakayala : Is an Analytics Associate Sr. at JP Morgan Chase, during the conference, Raghavender unpacked "Unlocking Business Insights: Harnessing BI Tools and AI," emphasizing actionable analytics for better strategic decisions.

Nnanna Kalu-Mba : Is the UN ICT4D specialist, at the conference, Kalu-Mba delivered a high-impact presentation on "The Autonomous Field Coordinator," showcasing AI deployment in humanitarian logistics under extreme conditions.

Naveen Kumar Chandu : Chandu is an Engineering Leader at American Express, presented "AI-Powered Incident Management," detailing how AI accelerates impact assessment and documentation in enterprise environments.

Nishanth Sirikonda : Is a seasoned Workday Solutions Architect, shared insights in "Invisible Hands, Secure Data," where he demonstrated the power of federated learning in payroll and workforce analytics.

Nayan Goel & Nandan Gupta : The cybersecurity engineer & Application Security Engineer, co-presented "Burp, Bots, and Broken APIs: AI Powered GraphQL Exploitation." Giving deep insight into the topic.

Anwar Ahmad : Anwar, VP of Enterprise Architecture at Newrez LLC, explored "Transforming Customer Service: Human-AI Collaboration With 287% ROI."

Ohm Hareesh Kundurthy : Ohm, Director of Application Development at Santander Bank, spoke on "Reimagining Banking with Secure AI: Data Democratization and Federated Intelligence."

Aravind Raghu : Aravind, a global technology expert in financial systems, spoke on "Harnessing Real‐Time Data Streams for AI & Analytics with Java Spring Boot & Apache Kafka."

Dr. Nikita Golovko : Dr. Nikita, seasoned Solution Architect with 16+ years' experience, presented "From Concept to Factory Floor: Designing Robust AI Architectures for Industrial Applications."

Bharat Chaturvedi : Bharat, SVP and Engineering Leader specializing in enterprise data and AI-driven compliance, covered "AI-Driven Compliance: Building Scalable, Ethical, and Explainable Data Architectures for Regulated Environments."

Naganarendar Chitturi , Senior Solutions Architect at Newrez, discussed "Architecting Agentic AI: Global Frameworks for Data-Driven Transformation."

Srinivasa Kalyan Vangibhurathachhi : Solution Architect and Lead Data Engineer with 19+ years in data engineering and solutions architecture. Expert in data modeling, ETL, and visualization using Snowflake, Databricks, and Azure Stack. He spoke on "Harnessing the Power of AI: Innovations in Large Language Models and Generative AI."

Pharah Jean-Philippe : Creative Work Futurist and Executive Coach with 20+ years in leadership development. Founder & CEO of JPL Strategic Advisors, empowering underrepresented leaders through storytelling and strategy. She presented "Built for One, Powered by AI: Unlocking the Advantage for Solopreneurs and Small Businesses."

Sreenivasul Reddy Meegada : Technical Lead and Solution Architect at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan with 18+ years in contact center tech, specializing in Genesys Cloud CX, Google CCAI, Cisco UCCE, and voice biometrics. He spoke on "Securing Healthcare with Voice Biometrics: Real-World Impact from NICE & Omilia."

Devdas Gupta : Senior Manager of Software Development at Charles Schwab with 20+ years leading cloud-native, API, and AI-powered platform modernization. He covered "Empowering Developers with AI: From Code Completion to Automation."

Bhaskar Bharat Sawant : Technology expert with 15+ years in AI, machine learning, cloud-native engineering, big data, IoT, and cybersecurity. He focuses on scalable, intelligent enterprise solutions. Bhaskar spoke on "Next-Gen Pricing Intelligence: Applying Machine Learning to Optimize Complex Enterprise Discounts."

Anton An : Anton An, Lead Frontend Developer at Hiveon, delivered an insightful session at GDAI 2025 titled "Taming GenAI: Adapting Frontend Architecture for the New Era." He explored how modern frontend systems must evolve to integrate seamlessly with generative AI, emphasizing scalable design, real-time responsiveness, and user-centric intelligence.

Christopher Whiten : Christopher Whiten, Site Reliability Engineer, brought a unique engineering perspective to GDAI 2025 with his session on "Building Intelligent Learning Platforms: Live Coding Adaptive AI Education Tools." He showcased how real-time AI integration and adaptive systems are reshaping digital education, emphasizing scalable architectures that personalize learning experiences through intelligent feedback loops and hands-on engagement.

Victor Agboli : Victor Agboli, PhD Researcher at the University of Florida and Public Health Data Scientist, delivered a grounded and insightful session at GDAI 2025 titled "From Hype to Help: What AI Is Actually Doing in Medicine Today." Drawing from his research and industry experience, he explored the real-world impact of AI in clinical workflows, diagnostics, and health equity-cutting through the noise to spotlight where AI is truly transforming modern medicine.

Harish Kumar Chencharla Raghavendra , Software Engineer, spoke at GDAI 2025 on "Tunneling Intelligence: Scaling Data Movement for Trillion-Parameter AI." His session explored the architectural challenges and innovative solutions required to optimize data flow for next-gen large-scale AI systems. Muni Chandra Sriperumbudur : Muni Chandra Sriperumbudur, an experienced IT and Project Management professional, shared insights at GDAI 2025 on "Predictive AI for Payment Network Failures: Proactive Risk, Resilient Systems." His session focused on how AI-driven prediction models can preemptively detect and mitigate payment disruptions, enabling more resilient and secure financial systems.

Spotlighting Mr. Roy I. Okonkwo, a globally recognized authority in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, renowned for driving strategic AI applications that strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and protect critical data ecosystems. With a distinguished track record shaped by technical mastery and contextual leadership, he has earned multiple prestigious awards and advised on national policy frameworks, enterprise security protocols, and ethical AI governance.



Roy's expertise spans cybersecurity strategy, threat intelligence, automation, data protection, and predictive analytics. Beyond his professional impact, he is a vocal champion of digital equity, leading initiatives that expand access to technology education in underserved African communities. His work continues to empower the next generation and influence responsible innovation at the intersection of security and societal advancement.

Spotlighting Our Incredible Moderators Who Powered GDAI 2025

From steering thought-provoking conversations to keeping the energy high and sessions seamless, our moderators were the silent force behind the success of GDAI 2025. Their expertise, presence, and command helped turn ideas into impact, we're deeply grateful for their contribution. Thanks to Kenneth Ikedife, Ganiu Oluwasegun Aina, Abigail Oke, Shruti Dhumak, Avraam Tolmidis, Chinedu Elekwa, Venecia Igobah, Elizabeth Olamide Oluwadare, John Sule .

Volunteer Spotlight

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the incredible ambassador team who volunteered during the GDAI 2025 to serve as our virtual vendor booth reps. With professionalism, warmth, and unwavering commitment, they helped create a seamless and engaging experience for all attendees. From guiding visitors to answering questions and facilitating meaningful interactions, their behind-the-scenes work was essential to the event's success. We say a big thank you to Bakare Olaronke, Opeyemi Bisiriyu, Joshua Ampofo, Abiodun Akindipe, Adeola Majekodunmi, Gbughul Lubem David, Uchechukwu Albert, Owa Oluwakemi Mercy, Isaac Denis LAPOINTE, Zainab Abdulfatah, Hassan Ismail, Chinedu Elekwa, Oseni Yusuf, Deborah Erhahi, Olalere Kaosara, Jane Uwazuruonye, Saeed Oderinde, Ganiu Oluwasegun, Ridwan Yusuf, Afonrinwo Fifunmi, Jennifer Usman, Victor Okomayin, Adeleke Esthe, Youssef Elqayaty, Felix Akintoye, Fatokun Oluwatobi, Abdou Yarima Ousmane, Oludayo Kayode, Damilare Tunji-Ajayi, Dehinola Shemilore, and Joseph Nyadroh .

Recognizing the Organizers and Team Behind the Success

The success of the Global Data & AI Virtual Tech Conference is attributed to the vision of its Co-founders, Mojeed Abisiga and Justin Lewis:

Mojeed Abisiga : Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, CEO & Co-founder of DataGlobal Hub, and COO & Co-founder of DataRango.

Justin Lewis : Hall of Fame DJ, COO & Co-founder of DataGlobal Hub, and CEO of Ape Season.

Additionally, the conference's success also reflects the dedication of DataGlobal Hub's incredible team: Blessing Esseh, Ekene Anyaoha, Olamilekan Aremu ogundele, Abdusalam MuhammedToyeeb, and Adeyemi Moses Salako, Muhammad Sulaiman, Lawal Habeebullahi, and Shehu Sidikat Onimasa .

