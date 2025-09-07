Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 07/09: Lower Price(Chart)
- Just because WTI Crude Oil slipped below the 63.000 USD ratio on Thursday and finished Friday's trading near 61.500 doesn't mean a crowd of large energy players are about to emerge with bullish tendencies. WTI Crude Oil is certainly within low values and companies involved in the commodity as producers and sellers would like higher prices, but people do not always get what they wish upon. Day traders who look at the price of WTI Crude Oil and believe it may be too low might be correct. But again, this doesn't mean their perceptions have anything to do with the reality of current value levels. WTI Crude Oil broke below 62.000 USD in the middle of August, and from early April until early June the price of the commodity traded lower values.
- The lower value realms being seen in the commodity will likely remain a price fixture. Looking for prices above 65.000 to 66.000 at this juncture feels like a speculative gamble. Since the first week in April of this year WTI Crude Oil has spent a significant amount of time trading below 66.000 USD. Yes, there have been outliers above, helped by a Middle East conflict in June, but headwinds appear to be rather consistent. Day traders who want to be on upsides should be looking for wagers that target specific technical ratios and cash them in with take profit orders. Looking for more erosion in the price of WTI Crude Oil cannot be faltered.
