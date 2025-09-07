OYB Announces The Pre-Launch Of YLIUM Utility Token

Benefit Ylium token utility

- Ekaterina MurzakovaLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ylium , an innovative platform in the blockchain sector, is pleased to announce the pre-launch of its utility token YLIUM (YLM), designed to revolutionize the way companies, developers, and integration partners interact with secure, traceable, and decentralized digital solutions. YLM is not just a token: it is a gateway to a complete ecosystem, capable of streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and opening up new business opportunities.For enterprises, YLM enables the easy integration of advanced blockchain functionalities, from digital document notarization to the secure management of data and business processes. Through the token, every workflow becomes more transparent, automated, and verifiable, reducing costs and operational risks while paving the way for new strategies in growth and innovation.The Ylium platform also provides communities and developers with tools to build applications, smart contracts, and integrated services, with YLM serving as the medium of access and interaction. This approach fosters collaboration and co-creation, driving innovative and scalable projects within a reliable and secure ecosystem.For integration partners, YLM represents a strategic opportunity: designing and customizing blockchain solutions becomes straightforward, encouraging the development of tailored services for end clients and expanding the adoption of Ylium's solutions across industries. Thanks to blockchain technology, every transaction is secure, traceable, and verifiable, ensuring trust and transparency in all operations.The YLM token will initially be available in a private phase for selected investors, strategic partners, and community members, with a public launch scheduled by the end of 2025. The roadmap includes the integration of YLM across all platform functionalities- including digital notarization, data management, and developer and partner tools-positioning Ylium as a key player in the blockchain industry while releasing open-source software for the entire ecosystem.About YliumYlium is a blockchain platform offering secure, scalable, and easy-to-implement solutions for enterprises, developers, and integration partners. The platform enables the digitalization of business processes, document notarization, data tracking, and the development of innovative blockchain-based applications, creating a reliable and sustainable ecosystem.For more information about the Ylium token and participation opportunities, please visit:Press Contacts:Email: ...Phone: +44 2033000623

