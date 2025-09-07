China’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Hit USD3.322T in August
(MENAFN) China's foreign exchange reserves reached $3.3222 trillion by the close of August, marking an increase of $29.9 billion, or 0.91%, from the previous month, official data revealed on Sunday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) attributed this growth to a combination of currency translation effects and shifts in asset prices.
The agency noted that the U.S. dollar index had weakened in August, driven by market expectations surrounding monetary policies of key global economies and recent macroeconomic data. Additionally, global financial asset prices saw a general rise during the same period.
The administration emphasized that China's economy remains on a steady growth path, demonstrating significant resilience and vitality, which in turn ensures the continued stability of the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) attributed this growth to a combination of currency translation effects and shifts in asset prices.
The agency noted that the U.S. dollar index had weakened in August, driven by market expectations surrounding monetary policies of key global economies and recent macroeconomic data. Additionally, global financial asset prices saw a general rise during the same period.
The administration emphasized that China's economy remains on a steady growth path, demonstrating significant resilience and vitality, which in turn ensures the continued stability of the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment