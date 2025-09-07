I Am An Admirer Of PM Modi's Fitness: Milind Soman
The event, held at the BJP headquarters, was attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM President and MP Tejasvi Surya, along with others.
Speaking at the launch, Soman underlined the broader meaning of fitness.“Fitness means-in the midst of all the pressure in life-staying active. If you are able to do what you need to do, what you are meant to do, that is a true measure of fitness. Only building biceps or six-pack abs is not fitness,” he said.
Calling the initiative“amazing", Soman highlighted the uniqueness of bringing together 10 lakh people across India to run simultaneously.“I think, not only in India but across the world, this is the first-of-its-kind run at such a scale. I hope we do more such initiatives, because doing it once is not enough. Consistency is the key to change,” he added.
The actor, who has long been associated with fitness campaigns, also linked the run to a broader social cause.“The country and the world are united in the fight against drugs,” Soman said, stressing the role of physical activity in leading a positive life.
BJYM chief and MP Tejasvi Surya announced that the 'Namo Yuva Run' will be held on September 21 to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.
“Runs will take place at 75 locations, with 10,000–15,000 youth participating at each venue. This means nearly one million young people will run together at the same time. It will be recorded as the biggest and most participative run in the country,” he said.
The campaign, positioned as both a tribute to PM Modi and a call for youth fitness, will mobilise young Indians on an unprecedented scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment