4.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Türkiye’s Balikesir Province


2025-09-07 07:35:55
(MENAFN) A powerful 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Sindirgi district in Türkiye’s western Balikesir province at 12:35 PM local time (09:35 GMT) on Sunday, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake’s epicenter was located in Sindirgi, with the tremor originating at a depth of 7.7 kilometers (4.7 miles), AFAD confirmed. The seismic event was strongly felt not only across Balikesir but also in nearby provinces, including Izmir, causing widespread concern among residents.

Despite the intensity of the shake, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely as they assess potential aftershocks in the affected areas.

