KUNA Training Center Launches Interview-Conducting Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency's (KUNA) training center launched Sunday program on conducting press interviews, with participants from the agency, Qatari News Agency (QNA), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the Ports Authority and Petrochemical Industries Company.
The program, presented by KUNA's Nasser Al-Khamri, sets out to explore different types of interviews, framing questions and premises, as well as sharpening interviewer skillsets, using both theoretical and practical methodologies.
KUNA's training center, established in 1995, aims to develop media skillsets and enhance work in the field. (end)
