Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urgent: Japanese PM Has Decided To Resign: Media

Urgent: Japanese PM Has Decided To Resign: Media


2025-09-07 05:04:52
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Sept 7 (NNN-NHK) – Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has expressed his intention to resign, in order to avoid further division within the Liberal Democratic Party, it was reported, today.

The decision comes, just one day, before the party is set to determine on Sept 8 (tomorrow), whether to hold an extraordinary presidential election.– NNN-NHK

MENAFN07092025000200011047ID1110027153

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search