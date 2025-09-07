BSF Seizes Heroin, Pistols, Drone Arrests 5 On Punjab Border In Major Anti-Narco-Terror Operation

Chandigarh (Punjab): Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended five persons and seized pistols, heroin and a drone on the Punjab border on Sunday, informed the BSF Punjab. In a crackdown against narco-terror, BSF Punjab troops foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the border. Acting on intelligence, BSF & ANTF Amritsar apprehended one smuggler near Chabbal, Tarn Taran, recovering 504 gms of heroin, a mobile & bike.

Following that, at Sur Singh Market, Tarn Taran, a joint team detained four smugglers with 5.032 kg heroin, two pistols, a Scorpio, four mobiles, two bikes & ₹1000 cash.

During night hours, vigilant troops intercepted a drone near Ranian, conducted a search Op and seized a DJI Air 3 drone with pistol parts & magazine. Yet another Op in Tarn Taran led to the recovery of pistol parts from fields near Wan village major apprehensions and seizures highlight BSF's dedicated efforts to safeguard borders and crush Pak-backed narco-terror networks, said BSF Punjab.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, visited flood-affected border villages and posts on the Ferozepur border to review the flood situation and assess the ongoing relief measures, according to a release on Sunday Atul Fulzele visited several flood-affected border villages, including Pritam Singh Wala, Pachharian, Palla Megha, Jakhrawan, Basti Ramlal, Kamlewala Dulchike and Kilche, and reviewed the extent of damage caused by the flood. He also interacted with local villagers and assured them of the BSF's prompt and continuous support.

While visiting Medical camps being organised by the BSF, he urged local residents to fully avail themselves of the free medical and veterinary facilities through such camps, which are planned daily for the next few days across the flood-affected villages along the Punjab border, the release said.

